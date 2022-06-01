Edible Introduces New Dessert Boards to Feed a Crowd

Boards Packed with Fresh Fruit, Chocolate, Brownies, Cookies, Cupcakes and Cheesecake

ATLANTA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Step aside charcuterie boards, Edible has a sweet way to wow your party guests and earn extra brownie points with their new dessert boards. These Instagram-worthy creations are full of fresh fruit, chocolate, and baked goods. The dessert boards are designed to feed a crowd and can serve up to 15 people.

The new Edible Signature Dessert Board and Ultimate Dessert Board will be available for order online and in Edible's more than 900 stores starting May 23, 2022. Pricing starts at $179.99. On June 20, 2022, a new Birthday Party Dessert Board with celebration cupcakes will also be available.

The boards include brownies, an assortment of cheesecake and cookies; fresh strawberries, pineapple, blueberries, grapes and orange slices; chocolate and vanilla cupcakes; chocolate and white chocolate swizzle strawberries, apple wedges and pineapple; and double dipped bananas. The Ultimate Dessert Board is larger and also includes peanut butter cups, Jordan crackers and pecan patties.

"Charcuterie boards are always a hit, and our new Edible dessert boards are a perfectly sweet complement for parties big or small," said Angela Johnson, VP of Innovation and Merchandising of Edible. "The dessert boards have something for everyone, whether your sweet tooth craves fresh fruit, chocolate, or a brownie, cookie, cupcake or cheesecake."

The new Signature and Birthday Party Dessert Boards will also be available in Canada, with the Ultimate Dessert Board launching at a later date. Pricing in Canada starts at $209.99.

Edible pioneered the edible fresh fruit arrangement and now offers fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and baked goods both online and at over 900 Edible locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.ediblearrangements.com.

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats, and fruit arrangements with over 900 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises'' and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible's fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit®, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and other treats can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com. Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit ediblefranchise.com.

