Herzing Introduces New Master of Social Work Program

MILWAUKEE, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University today announced the launch of a new Master of Social Work (MSW) program beginning in the fall semester of 2022. The online MSW program is designed for non-social work bachelor's degree holders and will prepare students to provide clinical social work service through hands-on experiences and education, addressing the increasing demand within the field.

The demand for social workers is projected to grow 12 percent from 2020 to 2030[i], faster than the average for all occupations, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Approximately 78,300 openings for social workers are projected each year, on average, over the decade.

"This new Master of Social Work program will meet the demands of students who are passionate about social work by pushing them to critically examine systems, develop and change policies, advocate for social justice, and increase access to services in their specialization areas," said Herzing University's Regional Campus President Jeff Hill. "Students can enjoy the flexibility of an online program which promotes clinical social work excellence through emphasizing lifelong learning, professional development, service, networking, and adherence to the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) Code of Ethics."

The MSW program's field education curriculum is created to allow students to work on their field practicum hours while simultaneously completing their MSW coursework. Students participating in these programs will have access to fully online clinical programs, virtual simulated experiences, and the opportunity to learn from experienced and licensed clinical social workers. Students will spend time shadowing a social worker on-site, participating in weekly MSW supervision and developing field learnings.

The program has three specialization options - Mental Health, Medical Social Work, and Children, Families and Aging Services. Upon completion of their program, students should be able to:

Demonstrate Ethical and Professional Behavior Engage Diversity and Difference in Practice Advance Human Rights and Social, Economic, and Environmental Justice Engage in Practice-informed Research and Research-informed Practice Engage in Policy Practice Engage with Individuals, Families, Groups, Organizations, and Communities Assess Individuals, Families, Groups, Organizations, and Communities Intervene with Individuals, Families, Groups, Organizations, and Communities Evaluate Practice with Individuals, Families, Groups, Organizations, and Communities

Throughout the comprehensive curriculum, students will learn how to apply social work knowledge, values, skills and cognitive affective processes in practice settings. These practice settings could include any location where prospective clients receive social work services, such as hospitals, schools, nursing homes, counseling centers, and criminal justice organizations.

Among the careers that can follow from successful completion of these programs are, but not limited to: Behavioral Health Therapist, Child Protective Services Supervisor, Clinical Social Worker, Disaster Response Social Worker, Domestic Violence Advocate, Foster Care Social Worker, Home Health & Hospice Social Worker, Mental Health Social Worker, Oncology Social Worker, School Social Worker, Substance Use Disorder Clinician, and Victim Advocate.

Herzing University has more than 50 online programs in technology, business, healthcare and public safety, as well as 10 campus locations across the country.

For more information on the new MSW program available at Herzing University, visit www.herzing.edu/behavorial-health/social-work.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2022, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

