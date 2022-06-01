W HOTELS MAKES WAVES WITH THE OPENING OF W ALGARVE

W Algarve Marks the Brand's Portuguese Debut, Giving Sunseekers a New Reason to Visit the Region with Energetic Beats and Striking Flavours

BETHESDA, Md., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announces the highly anticipated opening of W Algarve. Perched atop Southern Portugal's iconic cliffs, the latest hotel to join the brand's family of W Escapes brings a vibrant, unexpected new energy to the coastal town, offering a juxtaposed blend of seaside relaxation, with exuberant, social energy.

"W Algarve marks the first W Hotel to open in Portugal, bringing a unique, modern luxury experience that is focused on socialising, to the Algarve's hospitality scene," said Candice D' Cruz, Vice President – Luxury Brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. "From the hotel's design that is rooted in Portuguese history and culture, to the W brand' signature music programming to exciting new dining experiences, W Algarve is a destination where international jet setters and local tastemakers can discover an unexpected side of the destination."

DESTINATION BY DESIGN

W Algarve welcomes visitors with 134 west-facing guest rooms and suites, alongside 83 W-branded Residences, which incorporate natural hues and tactile finishes. Guests can discover large, private balconies with stunning ocean views and duplex-style layouts, and unearth the local culture through curated artwork, custom-made furnishings, and Portuguese-influenced such as bedside lanterns, dramatic headboards, and authentic Algarve tiles. Premium rooms include 10 aptly named WOW Suites, all featuring a private rooftop terrace, and the ultimate seaside retreat, the E WOW Suite.

Spanning 2,100 square-feet, W redefines the classic presidential suite with its signature E WOW Suite. The sanctuary offers two floors of breezy, oceanside living space with a vibrant, clever design reflective of the surrounding villages and scenic landscape. The spacious room features an ultramodern Bang & Olufsen® sound system and a panoramic rooftop terrace where lush gardens accent head-turning coastal views, a zero-edge lap pool, DJ mixing booth, and dining space.

W Residences Algarve deliver the same best-in-class amenities via one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units that highlight the same clean design, mirroring the shapes, colors and textures of the beachside town.

"W Algarve redefines the luxury lifestyle hospitality landscape on the Algarve coast setting a new social scene for locals and visitors alike, with high energy programming and relaxing moments to suit all moods," says General Manager Cajetan Araujo. "It feels like the perfect moment to be opening our doors with summer 2022 set to be huge for travel to Portugal, and we can't wait for guests to discover a new W Escape in one of the most beautiful regions in the world."

A NEW DESTINATION FOR TASTEMAKERS

From sun-kissed cocktails to southern Portuguese cuisine with a twist, W Algarve invites guests to discover six tantalizing dining destinations, each offering one-of-a-kind masterpieces and surprising spirits. Overseeing dining throughout the hotel is legendary Portuguese chef Nuno Goncalves, who just made his return to Algarve after 13 years spent at some of London's most iconic restaurants including Quaglino's, Aqua Shard, Galvin La Chapelle and The Wolseley.

Market Kitchen presents local cuisine reimagined to create modern interpretations of globally inspired classics, fresh from the land and sea. Cabanas await at WET Deck with a double-level infinity pool perfect for soaking up sun, sounds and summer cocktails, while SIP @ WET serves nutritious dishes and cooling quick bites.

Sitting atop the hotel with a spectacular terrace, Paper Moon offers panoramic views of the grounds, Atlantic Ocean, and beyond. The Mediterranean sister to the original Milanese restaurant – Paper Moon Giardino – serves award-winning, authentic Italian cuisine. Next door, Sea Sky is the perfect place to sip and mingle with a pre- or post-dinner cocktail, taking in the golden bay of Armação de Pera below, where rugged cliffs meet the ocean's horizon. Meanwhile, W Lounge is the perfect place to start or end the night, with fresh petiscos and an eclectic drink menu ranging from single-origin Portuguese coffee to libations artfully crafted using wines from Portugal's leading female winemakers.

RELAXATION WITH A W-STYLE TWIST

Designed to be the ideal combination of soothing and revitalizing, AWAY® Spa features six treatment rooms including one couple's room, a hair salon, mani-pedi bar, where travellers can find balance in facial LED mask treatments and pre-dinner touch-ups at the Express Booths. The spa also incorporates a wet area with sauna, steam room, whirlpool and a tented outdoor relaxation lounge overlooking the pristine property gardens. Retreat to the socially charged Beauty Bar with a cocktail in hand before test-driving bespoke jet-set treatments featuring Comfort Zone skincare.

High-intensity workouts and boot camps offered at FIT embody the W brand's social and energetic take on wellness. Located on the 2nd floor, FIT boasts 1,440 square-feet of indoor space and more than 3,445 square-feet of outdoor space, fully equipped with the latest TechnoGym® equipment and an Olympic Power Rack for every type of fitness-forward traveller. Sunrise yoga or a dip at the WET Deck means that there is every opportunity to refuel and leave W Algarve balanced and glowing.

For more information or to reserve, please visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/faowh-w-algarve/ .

