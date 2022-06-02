TRAVELERS CAN'T HELP FALLING IN LOVE WITH BOOKING.COM'S ULTIMATE ELVIS EXPERIENCE AT GRACELAND

Booking.com Celebrates Baz Luhrmann's epic new film, ELVIS, from Warner Bros. Pictures, with a Bookable Overnight Stay at The Guest House at Graceland

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elvis might have left the building, but you're welcome to stay! Pack your blue suede shoes, throw on your studded cape and say a big "thank you, thank you very much" to Booking.com for the global travel leader's latest amazing bookable experience – an homage to Elvis. The opulent, Elvis-themed stay at none other than The Guest House at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, comes complete with behind-the-scenes access to Elvis attractions, custom Elvis-inspired Gibson Epiphone guitar, chauffeured rides in a vintage car reminiscent of one that Elvis drove and an exclusive advance screening with a special talent introduction of the highly anticipated film from Baz Luhrmann, in theaters only June 24.

Arcade Restaurant (PRNewsfoto/Booking.com) (PRNewswire)

Warner Bros. Pictures brings Baz Luhrmann's Elvis to the world, showcasing the story behind the legend. The movie is set to hit the big screen across the U.S. this summer, just in time for Booking.com's Ultimate Elvis Experience. It's now or never for only a few lucky fans to get the VIP treatment at a gloriously glitzy, Elvis-themed suite just steps from Graceland Mansion, along with a two-day, two-night itinerary, giving them a glimpse into the life of the beloved music icon.

Guests will rock-and-roll out of bed in the morning to indulge this once-in-a-lifetime experience, available only on Booking.com, which includes a welcome dinner at Graceland's Presley Motors Automobile Museum and a sneak-peek screening of Elvis on the property. The lucky bookers will also receive a tour of Elvis' home, Graceland Mansion, and Sun Studio , where Elvis first recorded, with lunch at the long-standing Arcade Restaurant – home of Elvis' favorite fried peanut butter and banana sandwich – with the chance to snap an Insta-worthy photo in Elvis's favorite booth. Other perks and activities include dinner on iconic Beale Street and more! For any Elvis fans that don't snag this one time experience, they can still trace his footsteps with a stay at The Guest House at Graceland and a tour of Elvis' childhood home , both bookable on Booking.com all year round.

Before you get all shook up, the two-night Ultimate Elvis Experience is available for one lucky pair of bookers taking place from Saturday, June 11, 2022 to Monday, June 13, 2022 for just $19.57, a pivotal year for Elvis's career and when he hit #1 on the Billboard country charts for "Jailhouse Rock." The experience will become bookable exclusively on Booking.com on June 9, 2022 at 12 p.m. ET on a first come, first served basis. The lucky bookers will be provided with a completely customized itinerary, while enjoying Booking.com offerings beyond accommodations and attractions, like a ride to and from the airport in a decked-out vintage car fit for a star, representative of the many rental car options and airport transfers available on Booking.com.

Admit it – you just can't help falling in love with Booking.com's Ultimate Elvis Experience!

For more information on Booking.com's Ultimate Elvis Experience, visit https://www.booking.com/hotel/us/the-ultimate-elvis-experience-at-graceland.html . A link to the official Elvis movie trailer can be found here at www.youtube.com/ElvisTrailer . Make sure to check out Elvis when it hits theaters nationwide on June 24 and visit Booking.com for even more incredible travel offerings and experiences this summer.

About Booking.com :

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world whenever it's safe to do so again. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences, a range of transportation options and incredible places to stay -from homes to hotels and much more. As one of the world's largest travel marketplaces for both established brands and entrepreneurs of all sizes, Booking.com enables properties all over the world to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. Booking.com is available in 44 languages and offers more than 28 million total reported accommodation listings, including more than 6.5 million listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. No matter where you want to go or what you want to do, Booking.com makes it easy and backs it all up with 24/7 customer support.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , like us on Facebook , and for the latest news, data and insights, please visit our global media room .

About Elvis:

Elvis is an epic, big-screen spectacle from Warner Bros. Pictures and visionary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks. A thoroughly cinematic drama, Elvis's (Butler) story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

Oscar nominee Luhrmann directed from a screenplay by Baz Luhrmann & Sam Bromell and Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner, story by Baz Luhrmann and Jeremy Doner. The film's producers are Luhrmann, Oscar winner Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss. Toby Emmerich, Courtenay Valenti and Kevin McCormick executive produced.

A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, A Bazmark Production, A Jackal Group Production, A Baz Luhrmann Film, Elvis will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is set to release in theaters in North America on June 24, 2022, and internationally beginning 22 June 2022.

Vintage Car outside Sun Studio (PRNewsfoto/Booking.com) (PRNewswire)

Graceland Mansion (PRNewsfoto/Booking.com) (PRNewswire)

Booking.com Ultimate Elvis Experience (PRNewsfoto/Booking.com) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Booking.com