Urban Air Adventure Park to Exhibit at International Franchise Expo in NYC, Sets Sights on Global Expansion

World's Largest Indoor Adventure Park Operator Looks to Add International Growth to Fast-Growing Kids Brand

DALLAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, will exhibit starting today at the International Franchise Expo, which runs June 2-4 at the Javits Center in New York City. The brand has experienced strong growth for the first half of 2022 in the U.S. and is looking to expand in international markets such as Canada, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

(PRNewsfoto/Urban Air Adventure Parks) (PRNewswire)

Urban Air will exhibit at Booth 531 at this year's 30th annual International Franchise Expo (IFE), hosted by MFV Expositions and Comexposium in partnership with the International Franchise Association. The IFE attracts local, out-of-state, and overseas prospects interested in investing in highly reputable and emerging franchise concepts.

"Urban Air Adventure Park is leading a revolution in the kid-focused franchise space. Innovation, high customer satisfaction and record-breaking sales create the ideal opportunity for entrepreneurs to diversify their portfolios," said James Franks, VP of Franchise Recruitment for Unleashed Brands. "With a proven business model that has been developed and refined over the past 10+ years, we are now seeking international expansion."

In the first half of 2022, Urban Air has signed 23 new franchise agreements, set to bring parks to several new markets across the country. The brand is known for providing endless hours of next-level family fun through go-karts, rock climbing, dodge-balling, the Sky Rider, a zip line-like experience, and more.

To continue this momentum, Urban Air is currently seeking driven leaders that are looking for a higher purpose than just profits and are motivated to engage in their local community through social interactions, exercise, and elevated play for each kid that walks through their doors. With 50 percent of franchisees operating fully remotely, Urban Air offers a partnership flexible to the franchisee's preferences including many facets of support to build better experiences and ultimately grow.

To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com/ .

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 156 locations open and 130+ in development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit www.UrbanAir.com .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts. and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, sfaiwell@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Urban Air Adventure Parks