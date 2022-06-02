U.S. Postal Service Releases Dog Attack National Rankings

National Dog Bite Awareness Week Starts June 5
WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 5,400 postal employees were attacked by dogs in the United States in 2021. From nips and bites to vicious attacks, aggressive dog behavior poses a serious threat to postal employees and the public. To highlight the enormity of this serious issue, the U.S. Postal Service is providing information on the do's and don'ts of responsible dog ownership as part of its annual National Dog Bite Awareness Week public service campaign.
The campaign runs Sunday, June 5, through Saturday, June 11. This year's theme is "The USPS Delivers for America — Deliver for Us by Restraining Your Dog." Spread the news of the campaign by using the hashtag #dogbiteawareness
"Every year, thousands of postal employees are attacked by dogs as they deliver America's mail. And while it's a dog's natural instinct to protect their family and home, we ask all customers to act responsibly by taking safety precautions with their dogs while the mail is being delivered," said USPS Employee Safety and Health Awareness Manager Leeann Theriault. "When a carrier comes to the residence, keep the dog inside the house and away from the door — or behind a fence on a leash — to avoid an attack."
Dog owners with friendly dogs often expect a friendly reaction from other dogs. However, even friendly dogs will bite, depending on the circumstance. Dogs are primarily territorial in nature and protective of their owners and their owners' property. Defending its territory sometimes means attacking — and possibly biting — the letter carrier. Dog owners are responsible for controlling their dogs. The best way to keep everyone safe from dog bites is to recognize and promote responsible pet ownership.
- Inside the house or behind a fence;
- Away from the door or in another room; or
- On a leash.
Informed Delivery is a useful tool for dog-owning customers. It's a free service that gives customers a digital preview of the mail and packages that are scheduled to be delivered so that they can take precautions and secure their dog when parcels are delivered to the door. Sign up at informeddelivery.usps.com.
Last year, many attacks reported by letter carriers came from dogs whose owners regularly stated, "My dog won't bite." Dog bites are entirely preventable. One bite is one too many.
- Not startle a dog.
- Keep their eyes on the dog.
- Never assume a dog won't bite.
- Make some noise or rattle a fence to alert the dog if entering a yard.
- Never attempt to pet or feed a dog.
- Place their foot against an outward swinging door.
Lastly, when a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be halted — not only for the dog owner, but for the entire neighborhood. When mail service is stopped, mail must be picked up at the Post Office. Service will not be restored until the dog is properly restrained.
The top 25 ranking are comprised of 32 cities, as some cities reported the same number of attacks. For the 2022 dog attack rankings in your specific city or town, contact your local USPS public relations representative.
Calendar Year 2021
Office City
State
2021
Rank
CLEVELAND
OH
58
1
HOUSTON
TX
54
2
KANSAS CITY
MO
48
3
LOS ANGELES
CA
44
4
LOUISVILLE
KY
42
5
DALLAS
TX
38
6
ST. LOUIS
MO
36
7
CHICAGO
IL
35
8
DETROIT
MI
34
9
PHILADELPHIA
PA
32
10
COLUMBUS
OH
31
11
SAN DIEGO
CA
31
SAN ANTONIO
TX
30
12
DENVER
CO
29
13
PHOENIX
AZ
28
14
TOLEDO
OH
27
15
FORT WORTH
TX
26
16
CINCINNATI
OH
25
17
SEATTLE
WA
24
18
MINNEAPOLIS
MN
22
19
PITTSBURGH
PA
21
20
AKRON
OH
20
21
ALBUQUERQUE
NM
20
DAYTON
OH
18
22
MIAMI
FL
18
BALTIMORE
MD
17
23
MEMPHIS
TN
17
YOUNGSTOWN
OH
16
24
BATON ROUGE
LA
15
25
FLINT
MI
15
FLUSHING
NY
15
INDIANAPOLIS
IN
15
Top 10 Dog Bite States:
State
2020
2021
CA
787
656
TX
410
368
OH
369
359
PA
296
281
MI
253
244
NY
294
239
IL
289
226
FL
199
201
WA
122
139
KY
121
123
Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.
Contact: David P. Coleman
(c) 202-425-1476
david.p.coleman@usps.gov
usps.com/news
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE U.S. Postal Service