NSBA, EXIM Bank Release New Survey on Exporting

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Small Business Association (NSBA) and the Export-Import Bank of the U.S. (EXIM) are releasing a new survey of small business about their attitudes, practices and beliefs when it comes to doing business internationally. This survey shows growing interest in exporting among small businesses as well as increased appetite for export-related assistance and education.

National Small Business Association (PRNewsfoto/National Small Business Associa) (PRNewswire)

"Hands-down the biggest challenge to those small businesses who are interested in exporting—but haven't made the leap yet—is that they simply don't know where to start," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "Expanding and strengthening the export assistance programs we currently have, like EXIM, could help small businesses more easily weather tough economic times."

Underscoring the need for federal resources, the NSBA-EXIM report found that the overwhelming majority of owners handle the export operations themselves—a major undertaking especially when you're likely handling HR, accounting and all other aspects of the business. Many of the resources already exist, however just 22 percent of small businesses report being aware of the various federal agencies dedicated to helping export U.S. goods and services.

"Having managed international sales at my company I can assure you that starting—and maintaining—international sales is a major undertaking," stated NSBA Chair Mike Stanek of Hunt Imaging, LLC in Berea, Ohio. "From finding foreign customers to navigating foreign import rules and, most importantly, making sure you get paid, exporting can be challenging but also very impactful to a company's growth."

This survey was conducted online among 530 small businesses across the country April 14-May 12. We hope you find the data in this report useful. Please contact the NSBA media affairs department with questions.

Please click here to download the full report.

Celebrating more than 80 years in operation, NSBA is a staunchly nonpartisan organization advocating on behalf of America's entrepreneurs. NSBA's 65,000 members represent every state and every industry in the U.S., and we are proud to be the nation's first small-business advocacy organization. Please visit www.nsba.biz or @NSBAAdvocate.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Small Business Association