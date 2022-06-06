Providence Health Plan Names Cheryl Morrison-Bornstein as New Chief Operating Officer

Morrison-Bornstein Will Oversee Innovative Growth Strategies for the Organization

PORTLAND, Ore., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Health Plan (PHP), a regional not-for-profit health plan, has named Cheryl Morrison-Bornstein as the organization's Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Morrison-Bornstein will oversee the day-to-day operational and administrative functions of PHP and design innovative operating models to support the organization's overall growth strategy. She assumes the role on June 6.

Morrison-Bornstein joins PHP from Blue Shield of California, where she served as Vice President of Growth Operations, Commercial and Consumer Markets. During her tenure with Blue Shield of California, Morrison-Bornstein was responsible for the development and execution of strategic operating models across multiple lines of business. She also oversaw company-wide efforts to drive growth, improve operations, and grow capabilities and services through innovative technology.

"I'm elated to join PHP and help the organization continue to reach its growth and transformation goals," said Morrison-Bornstein. "I am looking forward to the opportunity to work alongside passionate and dedicated caregivers who are committed to bettering the overall health of our communities. I have a deep passion for helping others and align closely with Providence's belief that all people deserve access to the best possible care."

Morrison-Bornstein has nearly 20 years of healthcare experience and has played a pivotal role in developing and executing successful growth strategies across multiple organizations. Throughout her career, Morrison-Bornstein has helped healthcare organizations reimagine and deploy solutions that drive transformation and innovation across all lines of business. Recently, Morrison-Bornstein oversaw the launch of a commercial self-funded employer strategy and operating model at Blue Shield of California.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cheryl to PHP. Her vast experience and dedication to being an impactful, results-driven leader will have an immediate impact on the organization," said Don Antonucci, Chief Executive Officer, Providence Health Plan. "Throughout her impressive career, Cheryl has inspired her team members by delivering a clear vision resulting in the successful growth of the organizations where she previously served. Cheryl will play a crucial role in the ongoing transformation of PHP, especially as we look for new and innovative ways to better serve members while we continue to put their needs first."

Prior to Blue Shield of California, Morrison-Bornstein served as the Vice President of Client Growth Strategy at UnitedHealth Group – OptumRx where she was accountable for developing and driving initiatives which supported growth and retention functions across all medical and Rx integrated commercial business.

About Providence Health Plan

Providence Health Plan (PHP) is an integral part of a 160-year-old not-for-profit healthcare collective that has set the health and well-being standard for the communities we serve. PHP provides high quality, affordable coverage to members via plans for small and large groups, self-insured plan sponsors, Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, as well as individuals and families. We offer a range of benefits including comprehensive healthcare, 24/7 access to telehealth visits, behavioral health resources and personalized health coaching.

