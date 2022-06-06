Summer Learning Blitz Kicks Off With New Resource for Parents

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Summer of Learning Association (NSLA) is launching a website today where parents can find learning activities for their children during the summer of 2022. When students across the country need to find fun, engaging learning experiences, the website will link parents to 30,000 programs across 4,000 cities and in all 50 states. These will include camps, library programs, traditional summer school programs, and many more.

"Summer learning opportunities are more important than ever," said Aaron Dworkin, NSLA's CEO. "After more than two years of disrupted learning, summer programs from schools and community providers help recapture the magic of learning, foster relationships, and support health and well-being.

For decades, researchers have documented the "learning loss" when children are out of school for more than two months over the summer. During the pandemic, education researchers have documented even more significant learning loss in children who attended school in virtual environments for a year or more.

"Summer learning programs have always been important for our students but in the last couple of years, they have become essential," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. "Quality summer learning and enrichment programs are key to recovering from the pandemic. These programs are crucial for parents and caregivers. I'm grateful to NSLA and their partners for providing DiscoverSummer.org as a great resource for families to navigate their options."

In a survey of 2,000 parents in the fall of 2021, almost nine in 10 believed that their children's structured learning activities prepared them to succeed academically in the 2021-22 school year.

Through discoversummer.org, parents will be able to find summer learning programs where children will discover the joy of summer and prepare them for the next school year. It gives parents easy access to resources from leading youth organizations that nurture and cultivate children's curiosity and help them learn more.

Discoversummer.org is supported by the New York Life Foundation, iHeart Media, Clear Channel Outdoor, Nintendo Switch, and Discovery Education. NSLA partnered with InPlay to design and manage the site.

As part of the website launch, Clear Channel Outdoor will run digital billboards at nearly 2,000 places nationwide through the end of National Summer Learning Week (July 11-15). To support the June 8 launch of discoversummer.org, Clear Channel Outdoor will showcase the website with a larger-than-life message on two of its billboards in the center of New York City's Times Square.

"With the support of NSLA, local summer programs across the country have made a significant impact in broadening the minds of our nation's youth and helping to close the achievement gap," said Dan Levi, EVP & CMO of CCOA and an NSLA Board Member. "As the work for educational equity continues, we're proud to partner with NSLA in this highly visible way to help families discover summer learning resources for their children in their local communities, while delivering the message out there that summer matters."

About the National Summer Learning Association: The National Summer Learning Association (NSLA) is the only national nonprofit exclusively focused on closing the achievement and opportunity gaps by increasing access to high-quality summer learning opportunities. NSLA recognizes and disseminates what works in summer learning, develops and delivers community capacity-building offerings and convenes and empowers key actors to embrace summer learning as a solution for equity and excellence in education.

