Vivrelle Unveils New Members-Only Showroom and Social Club

The leading luxury accessories club introduces first-of-its-kind retail concept for members to swap, shop and socialize

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivrelle , the innovative monthly membership club providing access to a shared closet of designer handbags and luxury accessories, unveils its new showroom in Manhattan's NoMad District. The sprawling 14,000 sq. ft. space showcases a revolving assortment of Vivrelle's coveted designer collection boasting an elegant lounge and centerpiece bar area designed by renowned New York-based interior designer, Hilary Matt.

(PRNewswire)

"Our goal was to create an even more enjoyable experience for our community. This showroom not only acts as an extension of our members' closets but offers them a place to spend their time, whether it be relaxing and socializing with friends and other members, a coffee break between meetings or a temporary place of retreat" says Vivrelle co-founder, Blake Geffen. "We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Hilary Matt on designing our perfect new home."

The showroom offers a highly immersive and elevated retail experience, allowing members to easily browse and try on items from a luxe display of Vivrelle's collection of handbags, jewelry, watches and diamonds in a comfortable environment before swapping or purchasing. Designed to capture an upscale yet modern sensibility, designer Hilary Matt aimed to create a space that felt fashionable and warm at the same time. The designer's goal was to cultivate an escape from the hustle and bustle of the New York City streets where customers could come in, shop, relax and enjoy the experience without feeling rushed. Leaning into the handbags as the star of the show, Hilary opted for a neutral color palette with black and white and pops of pink throughout the space.

The bar will offer a rotating selection of coffee, tea, wine and cocktails and complimentary high-speed wifi will be available throughout the lounge. Vivrelle will also integrate exclusive member programming such as workout classes with guest celebrity trainers, retail activations and social events with Vivrelle's Perks Partners including brands like Barry's Boot Camp, Caraway, Daily Harvest, Sakara and more.

Vivrelle memberships range from $39 - $279/month. For those located outside of New York City, Vivrelle is also available online and through its mobile app. More information on Vivrelle's membership program and how to visit the new showroom can be found on Vivrelle.com .

About Vivrelle

Founded in September 2018 by newlyweds Blake and Wayne Geffen, Vivrelle is a first-of-its-kind membership club providing access to coveted designer handbags, jewelry, watches and diamonds for a monthly membership fee. With a dedication to making luxury accessories fun, affordable and sustainable, Vivrelle provides members with the ability to borrow items with no return date. In a fresh take on the try-before-you-buy model, Vivrelle members are also able to purchase items they love from Vivrelle's closet at exclusive members-only discounted prices.

About Hilary Matt

Hilary Matt is an interior designer based in New York City, specializing in residential and commercial interiors. Hilary and her team create an individualized design for each project and lead their clients through the design process seamlessly. Function and comfort are the most important things to Hilary when designing a space, as well as a timeless design.

Hilary's current and past projects include homes in New York City, The Hamptons, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Miami, D.C., Connecticut and New Jersey. Hilary's work is regularly featured in leading design and lifestyle publications including: Architectural Digest, Modern Luxury & Home & Gardens. Hilary was also named one of House Beautiful's Next Wave of designers for 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vivrelle