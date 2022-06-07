5WPR Announces Expansion of Multicultural Marketing and PR Division

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the expansion of their Multicultural Marketing and PR division, to further support Black and Latinx-owned businesses.

The cultural landscape of America is continuously shifting, and it has never been more important for brands to develop thoughtful communications programs and narratives that speak to every audience. 5WPR's Multicultural team is as diverse as the clients served, and through a mix of personal and professional experiences, execute work that aims to amplify stories that celebrate culture, and drive forward the progress of marginalized communities.

"We know the value of elevating multicultural voices within the media, and possess extensive experience in assisting our clients with effective communications campaigns that speak to diverse audiences," said 5WPR Senior Vice President and Multicultural Director, Ashley Barton. "The relationships our team has cultivated with the media allow us to tell these powerful stories, build trust, and inspire action between consumers and brands. There has never been a more important time to ensure these stories are being heard."

5W's Multicultural services are led by a diverse team with extensive knowledge and experience within the space. Services include consumer and corporate communications, executive leadership, events, talent relations and partnerships.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

