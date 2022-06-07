US Army, Colorado State Patrol, DC's Fire & Safety Among Winners of 2022 Best Dressed Public Safety Award® Program

US Army, Colorado State Patrol, DC's Fire & Safety Among Winners of 2022 Best Dressed Public Safety Award® Program

Program emphasizes critical role uniforms play in performance, identity, and safety

EVANSTON, Ill., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) announced the winners of the 2022 Best Dressed Public Safety Award® Program.

"The NAUMD is proud to honor our heroes in uniform. Military, law enforcement, fire, and EMS," says Rick Levine, NAUMD Executive Director.

Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, a small department category winner, have new uniforms that include important upgrades such as a moisture management fabric to improve comfort. Caplan's Uniforms is the program's distributor. Collier County Sheriff's Department uniform program includes distinctive wear for its Honor Guard. This very polished look that was supplied by Flying Cross.

The United States Army earned top honors in the government category working with supplier Fechheimer. The Bureau of Engraving and Printing Police also won in the government category, supplied by Galls. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department's won for their Motorcycle Unit, garments are supplied by Galls. And the Lancaster Police Department won for the K-9 Unit, also supplied by Galls.

DC's Fire and EMS received an award in the large firehouse, emergency services category, distributed by Muscatello's. The Australia Police Public Order Squad won for tactical uniforms, supplied by Logistik Unicorp. Terrebonne Police Department's refreshed bike patrol uniforms won, also supplied by Logistik Unicorp. And Urgences-Santé, Emergency Services Medical Unit won for EMS, with Logistik Unicorp being the program supplier.

Arizona Department of Public Safety was named the best dressed large department, unforms supplied by Spiewak. Colorado State Patrol, also supplied by Spiewak, took top honors in the highway patrol category. Chester County Parks and Preservation won the park rangers category, and has wear supplied by Witmer Public Safety Group.

"The 2022 NAUMD awards shine a light on the high caliber of technical innovation, creative design and environmental consideration flourishing throughout the uniform industry today," said Margaret Ramsdale, industry veteran and a 2022 awards judge.

About NAUMD

The NAUMD is a non-profit global network of companies that outfit hundreds of millions of workers around the world. The association believes heroes wear uniforms, that uniforms empower employees and that uniform companies make good corporate citizens.

More Info

Pictures

Contact:

Rick Levine

NAUMD

(847) 448-1333 x700

rick.levine@naumd.com

View original content:

SOURCE NAUMD