Cloud at Work Partners with Sage Canada as Strategic Cloud Hosting Provider; Launches Toronto-based Data Center

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud at Work (www.thecloudatwork.com), a purpose-built Sage hosting solution, today announced it has been named by Sage Canada as an approved Strategic Hosting Provider to help Sage Partners migrate Canadian customers to the cloud. Cloud at Work allows Sage customers who are currently using on-premises solutions, including Sage X3, Sage 100, Sage 300, and Sage CRE, to realize the increased performance, efficiencies and financial benefits of SaaS, with the Sage support and SaaS expertise of the Cloud at Work team.

"New data center will better serves customers with Canadian data residency needs"

A new state-of-the-art data center based in Toronto adds to Cloud at Work's two data centers based in the U.S., and gives Canadian customers robust data security, assured application uptime, and data compliance for those required to house their data in-country.

"Today's announcement is recognition of Cloud at Work's hard-won reputation for providing Sage customers across the U.S. with a world-class cloud experience, and Sage's trust in our ability to deliver the same high level of performance for their customers across Canada," said Tyler Bower, Director of Cloud and Hosting at Cloud at Work. "Building the data center in Toronto demonstrates our investment in and commitment to our Canadian customers, in meeting the demand for a robust, reliable, compliant hosting environment that unleashes the power of their business."

"Cloud at Work has a proven track record in providing our U.S. customers with reliable, secure, high-performance cloud hosting, which is why our Canadian customers should be delighted with today's news," said Daniel Oh, Country Manager (interim), Sage Canada. "With their SaaS knowledge and Sage product expertise, Cloud at Work's new data center will better serve our customers with Canadian data residency needs. We look forward to the Cloud at Work team continuing to support our Canadian customers and helping them adapt to change, smoothly migrating their Sage applications to the cloud, and giving them the agility needed to succeed in today's challenging business environment."

Cloud at Work offers secure, scalable technology and a great user experience via an experienced Sage team in North America and works seamlessly with Sage Business Partners to fast-track best-in-class cloud solutions that fit specific needs and improve business processes.

Cloud at Work recently received Sage's accreditation as a Sage X3 Strategic Hosting Provider, adding to previous accreditation as a Sage 100, Sage 300, and Sage CRE Strategic Hosting Provider, validating the strength of the company's SaaS and Sage application expertise. Cloud at Work's recent SOC 2 certification assures customers of maximum data security and business continuity, further demonstrating the company's commitment to client trust and care in helping unleash the power of their business.

About Cloud at Work

Cloud at Work gives users of Sage applications more capabilities and control to increase business performance using their technology investments. With a knowledgeable, highly responsive team of Sage application experts and advanced cloud hosting solutions personalized to customer strengths, Cloud at Work helps its customers pivot more quickly to capitalize on new business opportunities and resolve issues faster. Businesses using Sage trust Cloud at Work to help them achieve higher levels of business productivity and resiliency that outpace competitors and help them capture more market share.

