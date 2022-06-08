Converge Media Recognized with Highest Honor at NW Emmy Awards

Acclaimed and trusted news outlet uplifts, strengthens, and amplifies black voices

SEATTLE, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle based and Black-owned media powerhouse, Converge Media, received the coveted Governor's Award on Saturday night during the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Northwest annual ceremony.

The Governor's Award, reserved for special recognition outside of the Chapter's regular awards structure, is given to those who have greatly impacted or changed the landscape of the industry, was approved unanimously by the NATAS NW Board.

Converge Media's founder and CEO (Chief Executive Officer), Omari Salisbury, accepted the award on behalf of the company's diverse staff and talented content creators followed by a short and impassioned speech.

"You don't have to be Black to uplift Black stories," said Salisbury. "You don't need to share skin tone or lived experience; you only need to share purpose."

Converge Media is the largest and leading producer of original Black video in the Pacific Northwest. The company creates culturally compassionate content tailored for Black and urban audiences including local, community, entertainment, and sports news. The company currently produces 15 shows ranging in topics from news, The Day with Trae, hosted by TraeAnna Holiday, to love and relationships like Truly Unruly featuring former Seattle Seahawks Marcus Trufant and his wife Jessica.

"The NATAS NW Board of Governors recognizes Converge Media for its tireless work to lift under-represented communities with culturally compassionate content across the Northwest and their courageous, unflinchingly journalism," said Brian Callahan, member NATAS NW Board of Governors.

In 2021, the Washington State Association for Justice recognized Converge Media with the Journalism Award honoring a reporting organization (traditional or new media) whose reporting, commentary or editorial furthers the public understanding of the law and encourages the protection of consumers, injured people, and the civil justice system.

Salisbury, a seasoned global media executive, dedicated much of his career working in emerging markets across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East before returning to his hometown of Seattle in 2016 with a sharp vision to launch a content creation, distribution, and marketing platform to serve Black content creators across the Pacific Northwest. In 2020 Converge Media and it's Morning Update Show became household names in the Emerald City and international sensations around the world for their near 24/7 coverage of the Seattle protests.

