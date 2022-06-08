MyRepublic selects Aptitude RevStream for revenue management and compliance

"Our long-term strategic partnership with Aptitude will support the delivery of innovative products and services."

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Software, a specialist provider of finance transformation and automation software, is delighted to welcome MyRepublic to the Aptitude client community.

(PRNewsfoto/Aptitude Software Limited) (PRNewswire)

MyRepublic, one of the fastest-growing telecoms operators and a leader in digital transformation for the sector, selected Aptitude RevStream (AREV) to support their ambitious business goals and ensure they have the necessary financial controls, scalability, and access to real-time analytics required by a rapidly growing organization across its operations in Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

"Aptitude RevStream will give us the automation and control we need to comply with IFRS 15 and prepare for an IPO, while also providing our finance team with improved access to data, analytics, and dashboards to support decision making. Our long-term strategic partnership with Aptitude will support the delivery of innovative products and services and we are excited about the opportunities it will provide." states Lavinia Koh, Finance Transformation Lead at MyRepublic.

Jeremy Suddards, CEO, Aptitude Software, states, "We are so pleased to play a role in helping MyRepublic fine tune their financial business models to support their growth goals. Finance leaders must be able to play the role of transformation enabler within their business. With RevStream, finance can shift their focus from data aggregation and calculation to forecasting and advisory."

AREV is a scalable SaaS solution that fully automates the end-to-end revenue lifecycle from determining product pricing, to revenue recognition and accounting, to financial close, disclosures and reporting. It allows finance to actively manage the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and provide data-driven insights to the business.

Aptitude is an AWS APN Technology partner, and since 2019, has used AWS to host its growing portfolio of SaaS solutions. Today Aptitude hosts 80% of their SaaS solutions on AWS.

For more information about Aptitude RevStream, please visit https://www.aptitudesoftware.com/product/aptitude-revstream/

About Aptitude Software

Aptitude Software helps complex organizations automate and transform their financial business models. Our core areas of focus are the accelerating digitization of the finance function, and the global push to deploy and manage subscription offerings. Our global client base includes some of the world's largest companies. Aptitude Software is an operating company of Aptitude Software Group plc. For more information, please visit https://www.aptitudesoftware.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aptitude Software Limited