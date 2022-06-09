HABITAS, THE DISRUPTIVE HOSPITALITY BRAND REDEFINING SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL, CONTINUES ITS AWARD-WINNING STREAK WITH NEW ACCOLADES

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitas , the sustainable, experience-led hospitality brand with properties on three continents, has today added to its extensive accolades by being announced winner at the prestigious Hospitality Design Awards 2022. The brand's latest project, Habitas AlUla , was victorious in the highly competitive Lifestyle Hotel category of the Awards and was praised for its spectacular, sustainable-led design in the heart of AlUla's desert valley.

This award adds to Habitas' existing success, which most recently saw its newest Mexico property, Habitas Bacalar , win multiple Best New Hotel-led awards including being named in both Travel + Leisure's It List and Conde Nast Traveler's Hot List 2022. The brand's first Middle East property, Habitas AlUla, was further named winner of Best Hospitality Project in Architectural Digest's Middle East Design Awards 2021.

"I am immensely proud to see our community develop from an initial experiment in Tulum into what is now a multi award-winning brand that is recognized globally," said Oliver Ripley, Habitas co-founder & CEO. "Each of our sustainably built properties focuses on human connection and empowering local communities, connecting locals and travellers in new ways, and with many new destinations still to be unveiled, we are excited to continue our journey together."

Co-founded by entrepreneur Oliver Ripley along with his partners Kfir Levy and Eduardo Castillo in 2016, Habitas is a global hospitality group that draws conscious travelers seeking new experiences built around human connection, sustainability and local community empowerment. In 2021, the brand was named a winner of Travel + Leisure's Global Vision Awards .

The brand's impressive growth includes five additional properties due to open in 2022 and an additional 25 projects in the pipeline. Habitas launched its flagship home in Tulum in 2017 and continues to expand globally following recent launches of Habitas Bacalar, Habitas AlUla and the new sub-brand, Caravan by Habitas, with plans also underway for new locations in Morocco, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Bhutan.

Habitas is a global hospitality group created by a diverse community of people seeking human connection, authentic experiences and a better future together. Redefining the concept of traditional luxury in hotels, Habitas' mission is to change people's lives through creating deeper human connections and to make a lasting impact on local communities through education, employment and the creation of sustainable micro-economies. With Homes currently located in Mexico, Namibia and Saudi Arabia, Habitas is expanding globally across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia using its technology-driven approach and innovative vertically integrated model

