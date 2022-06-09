IRNT LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Ironnet, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Ironnet, Inc. ("Ironnet" or the "Company") (NYSE: IRNT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Ironnet investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between September 15, 2021 and December 15, 2021. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

IRNT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company had materially overstated its business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly- issued FY 2022 financial guidance; (iii) the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete, and not otherwise misleading; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked any reasonable basis in fact at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Ironnet during the relevant time frame, you have until June 21, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

