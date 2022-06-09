SurvivorNet Expands Its Groundbreaking Resources Into Rare and Chronic Diseases

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SurvivorNet, the nation's leading information platform for cancer, is branching out to help millions of people seeking better information to manage their rare and chronic diseases.

Special information resources for people with certain rare and chronic diseases

Since its founding five years ago, SurvivorNet has helped tens of millions of people find better information to help make decisions about their care. The company's highly specialized platforms serve millions of patients without access to leading physicians, connecting these people to guidance from the country's top doctors.

With the company's new expansion, SurvivorNet platforms will now be available to millions of Americans who have trouble figuring out how to cope with certain rare health conditions or are facing vexing problems with chronic disease and cardiology.

"There are thousands of diseases which now have remarkable new therapies being brought to market for people with very few or no treatment choices. The information options for these people are too often lacking, and that's the void we are filling," said SurvivorNet CEO Steve Alperin.

SurvivorNet is now covering conditions ranging from Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (an inherited and sometimes dangerous heart issue) to truly rare diseases such as Von Hippel-Lindau Disease, a genetic disorder that causes cysts and tumors. New SurvivorNet resources also include a different take on how to deal with the treatment and the psychological aspects of Psoriasis, an autoimmune condition affecting 7.5 million Americans.

"When people in our families got cancer, we struggled to find the right answers. We kept meeting too many others with the same problem, so we created SurvivorNet," Alperin said. "Along the way, we discovered that people living with other chronic diseases also deserve better information. So we've expanded."

SurvivorNet's goal, Alperin said, "is to help guide those with rare diseases, to demystify the clinical trial process, and to share hope and inspiration through the power of storytelling on SurvivorNetTV.

"Most people just can't make it to specialists like the ones on SurvivorNet," Alperin added. "They can't afford to fly around the country getting second and third opinions. That's okay. We're bringing the expertise to these folks directly. We hope the information we provide empowers and comforts patients."

About SurvivorNet

SurvivorNet is the country's leading platform for cancer information, serving 2.5 million people per month who are looking for help making better decisions about their care. The platform was built in collaboration with leading comprehensive cancer centers and features top physicians delivering highly detailed information about specific cancers. SurvivorNet also has produced thousands of stories intended to provide hope and inspiration for patients.

Steve Alperin is the founder and CEO of SurvivorNet.

