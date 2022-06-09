Veteran Olympic Marketer Ansley O'Neal Joins PointsBet as VP of Brand Strategy & Marketing

Marketing team also welcomes sports betting industry veteran Josh Powell



DENVER, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, the leading sportsbook for live betting, announced today a pair of strategic hires to bolster its brand marketing efforts.

Ansley O’Neal Joins PointsBet as VP of Brand Strategy & Marketing (PRNewswire)

Ansley O'Neal, formerly of the International Olympic Committee, joins PointsBet USA as VP of Brand Strategy and Marketing, and Josh Powell, a sports gaming industry veteran, has been named Director of Brand Marketing.

"In an industry that's marked by outsized promos and ad blitzes, PointsBet is aiming to deviate away from this norm and leverage marketing tactics that work to enhance live sports for fans and bettors while maximizing on the current sports betting boom in the states," said Kyle Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer at PointsBet USA. "We're thrilled to have Ansley and Josh onboard and tap into their expertise of the industry as we work to further cultivate our brand in the U.S. market."

With over fifteen years of experience in international sports brand development, O'Neal will oversee the creation and implementation of the brand and marketing strategies from the ground up and will report to Chief Marketing Officer Kyle Christensen.

Prior to PointsBet, she managed some of the International Olympic Committee's leading consumer-facing brands. O'Neal led the delivery of the largest ever Samsung Athlete phone program, overseeing the delivery of phones to Olympic & Paralympic athletes at Tokyo 2020, and created the Dow Carbon Partnership program, supporting the carbon offsetting of the Olympic Movement, among other projects. Her experiences, which have spanned across continents, have supported some of the largest brand campaigns in international sport, including the bid to take the 2018 Olympic Winter Games to PyeongChang, South Korea and to re-admit the sport of wrestling back into the Olympic sports program.

Powell, who will report to O'Neal, will work within the marketing function to design and execute campaigns across the sports betting space. Powell began his career in the sports betting industry at Paddy Power where he managed multiple guerilla marketing stunts and oversaw new market launches with Betfair while partnering with some of the biggest brands including Arsenal FC, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid. Most recently, Powell worked as Director of Social and Digital at The Tenth Man, a start-up marketing agency with an impressive roster of international sports betting clients.

