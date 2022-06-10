States United to Prevent Gun Violence Launches PSA Campaign

Coalition of 32 state organizations supports responsible gun ownership, calls on voters and Senate to act

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To capture the groundswell of bipartisan support for responsible gun ownership, States United to Prevent Gun Violence (SUPGV) launched a public service campaign calling on voters to write to their Senators in support of responsible gun ownership. The campaign runs as legislators gear up for another vote on gun safety and in the lead up to the June 11 March For Our Lives events taking place in more than 450 communities across the country.

The campaign joins a growing chorus with a clear message; responsible Americans want responsible gun ownership laws. And while the majority of firearm owners are responsible, not all of them are. The time is now for the Senate to act in support of responsible gun ownership and vote YES on Background Checks to close the loophole on private gun sales, including online and at gun shows.

"Over 90 percent of all the firearm deaths among children and adolescents in industrialized nations occur in this country. Every day that goes by is a missed opportunity to prevent another senseless death at the hands of an irresponsible gun owner. We are failing our citizens by allowing this crisis to continue," said Sonya Yee Coleman, SUPGV Board Chair. "It's time for the Senate to meet the moment and enact the life-saving legislation of background checks. The majority of American's agree asking a responsible adult to wait just 14 days to take possession of a firearm preserves Second Amendment rights and takes absolutely nothing away from responsible gun owners."

"Again, this uniquely American nightmare has played out here in Texas. We are heartsick for the 21 killed in Uvalde, the 23 killed in El Paso, the 10 killed in Santa Fe, the 26 killed in Sutherland Springs, and the countless others stolen by gun violence every day in our home state," said Nicole Golden, executive director, Texas Gun Sense, the Texas affiliate of States United to Prevent Gun Violence. "When we can no longer safely send our children to school or go to the grocery store, the hospital, a concert, or a movie theater without serious risk of physical harm or worse, we are no longer free. Texas is full of responsible gun owners, and I know they don't want this epidemic to continue. Please let senators Cornyn and Cruz know we urge them to help pass sensible background checks."

Voters across the country are encouraged to go to the States United website and send an email to both their U.S. Senators ahead of the next Senate vote, expected the week of June 13. Voters can also find state by state gun death data and sign up for the group's newsletter to stay informed on progress in the fight to reduce the number of firearm deaths in America.

The coalition's public service campaign has been produced and run by more than 40 creative and media partners across out of home, digital, video, print, and audio platforms. To date, these partners have collectively donated 50M+ impressions valued at more than $500,000 dollars.

Founded in 2000, States United to Prevent Gun Violence is a coalition of 32 independent state-based gun violence prevention organizations drawn together to communicate, share expertise, and gain traction as a community in a common cause. In 2010, States United merged with Freedom States Alliance, a non-profit assembly of Midwest state organizations, to form a States United to Prevent Gun Violence 501(c)(3) non-profit. Learn more at www.supgv.org .

