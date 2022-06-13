Insurance Navy Brings Fully Online Binded Non-Standard Car Insurance to Texas

HOUSTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A large part of Insurance Navy's customer base are policyholders of non-standard car insurance. Simply put, drivers have difficulty finding car insurance for standard rates and insurance providers due to risk. It's this approach that has helped Insurance Navy become one of the fastest-growing insurance brokers in Illinois due to its Chicagoland presence.

Insurance Navy's business in Houston is also picking up with the recent announcement of their fourth location. At the same time, Insurance Navy is happy to announce that they are offering fully binded non-standard car insurance online for drivers in Texas which is an industry first.

"Usually, drivers that need non-standard car insurance must make a visit to an office location or arrange a time with an agent," says Insurance Navy CEO Fadi Snieneh, "Binding insurance is a fancy way of saying that car insurance coverage can fully be bought online through an insurance provider's website. It's more convenient, automated, and also secure."

Non-standard car insurance is known for being in the most expensive tier for premiums. This can often be due to a driving history with mark-ups of traffic violations and at-fault accidents, several insurance claims in the past, a poor credit score or something as serious as a DUI. Another case of non-standard car insurance is if the insured policyholder doesn't own the car but drives it regularly and needs insurance for it. Young drivers who just got their drivers license also count as non-standard drivers in need of non-standard insurance.

Meanwhile, car insurance is becoming more digitized, especially in recent years. Insurance companies are reportedly automating their claims processes and monthly insurance premium payments to the point where their insured policyholders don't have to interact with them. Shopping for car insurance quotes is done entirely online with the insurance companies free quote calculators. Insurance Navy has followed suit with these advancements as well.

"Our business is based on the principle that car insurance should be easily accessible and affordable because it is often required by law, and following the law shouldn't be expensive. Offering fully binded non-standard car insurance in Texas is just the beginning. We're looking to do the same in other states we operate in." Snieneh says.

