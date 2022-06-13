ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPANDS OPERATING PARTNER TEAM WITH THE ADDITION OF ANDREW SHACKETT

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Shackett to its team of Operating Partners. Mr. Shackett will be joining One Rock Operating Partners Kurt Barker and Michael Mayer and will be responsible for driving post-acquisition value at One Rock's portfolio companies through strategic growth initiatives focused on business and environmental services.

Prior to being engaged by One Rock, Mr. Shackett garnered over 30 years of business experience in the environmental and industrial services industry, which includes leadership roles held at companies in the industry, such as ACV Enviro Inc. where he served as President and CEO, overseeing all aspects of the business in the U.S. and Canada. Prior to that role, Mr. Shackett held several roles at Clean Harbors Inc., including EVP of Industrial Service and International Operations and member of the Board of Directors of International Operations. Mr. Shackett began his career as a U.S. Army Paratrooper where he received an honorable discharge upon his departure before going on to work at Tri-S Inc.

"Business and environmental services have been a key area of focus for One Rock since inception and Andrew's industry insight, depth of experience leading complex organizations, and customer-centric mentality make him a valuable addition to our Operating Partner team," said One Rock Managing Partner, R. Scott Spielvogel.

Mr. Shackett added, "One Rock has significant experience investing in complex situations in the business and environmental services sector, and I look forward to leveraging my longstanding experience gained working with companies in this sector, in an effort to drive value and execute key initiatives at One Rock's current and future portfolio companies."

Working alongside Operating Partners has been an integral part of One Rock's strategy since its inception. Andrew Shackett joins a growing team, which now includes 23 Operating Partners at One Rock.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

