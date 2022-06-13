SURVIVEHER™ FOUNDER AND MULTIMEDIA PERSONALITY LYNDSAY LEVINGSTON SHARES HER POWERFUL STORY AS A BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR

HOW GENETIC TESTING CAN PLAY A PIVOTAL ROLE IN BECOMING CANCER-FREE

June is National Cancer Survivors Month

BACKGROUND:

According to the National Cancer Institute, there were an estimated 16.9 million cancer survivors as of January 2019 in the United States. That number is projected to increase to 22.2 million by 2030. As June marks National Cancer Survivors Month, it's a time to celebrate the fact that life after a cancer diagnosis is a reality… a reality for over 16 million Americans.

BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR'S STORY

In July 2019, Lyndsay Levingston was only 37 years old leading a successful career in NYC as a TV news personality when she discovered a lump in her right breast. She was diagnosed with Stage 2B triple-negative breast cancer and was given an immediate treatment plan. About halfway through her chemo journey, Lyndsay decided to take a medical genetic test from Invitae and the results prompted Lyndsay's doctor to completely change her surgical plan. The reasoning? Her genetic test revealed that she carries the BRCA1 mutation, which is known to increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancers. Like many others, Lyndsay assumed that genetic testing was only done to find risks – not necessarily inform treatment. On February 14, 2020, her doctor called to let her know she was in remission. She's been cancer-free since that call and through her organization SurviveHER™ , she has continued to advocate for all women, especially other Black women (who according to the CDC , are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer) to prioritize their health and consider medical genetic testing as a proactive measure. In fact, she recently penned a piece for Essence.com for National Minority Health Month emphasizing the importance of genetic testing.

MEDIA SPOTLIGHT / INTERVIEW TOPIC

Lyndsay shares her powerful story about surviving breast cancer and the importance of genetic testing in both assessing risks and determining treatment options.

DID YOU KNOW?

Medical genetic testing is equally important for patients already navigating breast or other types of cancer.

Changes in treatment after an oncologist reviews medical genetic testing results aren't uncommon. In fact, research shows that risk-causing genetic changes are common across cancer types and when patients do receive genetic testing, the majority are eligible for changes to their treatment plans.

BRCA1 and BRCA2 are the most common genes known to increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancers.

MORE ABOUT LYNDSAY LEVINGSTON

Lyndsay is an experienced multimedia maven and communications professional having worked in various capacities including anchor, host, reporter and producer for the Black News Channel, New York's Verizon Fios1, New York 1 News, KPRC Channel 2 Houston, FOX 26 Houston, NTV Houston and FOX Tulsa. Lyndsay's portfolio also includes work as a media and public relations consultant for organizations, businesses, and politicians. The multi-hyphenate is a Houston native who lends her talents to various community, corporate and social engagements as emcee, moderator and speaker. Lyndsay is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. – Mu Kappa Omega Chapter in Missouri City and the Junior League of Houston. She graduated with honors from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, and dual minors in dance and secondary education. Lyndsay was diagnosed with Stage 2B triple-negative breast cancer in July 2019. She celebrates her cancer-free status as the founder of SurviveHER™, a breast cancer awareness and wellness nonprofit whose mission is to inform, inspire and empower women. Her story of victory has been featured on Essence.com, OprahMag.com, NBC National News, Ch. 2 and KHOU 11. CORE Magazine named Lyndsay to its inaugural "100 Most Influential Blacks Today" list in 2021.

