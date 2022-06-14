Hennessey Tests VelociRaptor 600 at Glamis Sand Dunes

Sweltering dunes are part of Hennessey's challenging assessment and durability evaluations

SEALY, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, pushes its vehicles to the limit with unique 'Fire & Ice' durability testing. The multi-venue program challenges its re-engineered vehicles – including the Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 – to extreme cold and hot temperatures while driving under brutal conditions.

Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Raptor Torture Testing at Glamis Sand Dunes (PRNewswire)

In its most recent challenge, Hennessey pitted its powerful VelociRaptor 600 truck against shifting dunes and temperatures exceeding 100°F (~40°C) in an arid Southern California desert. Utilizing its enhanced 672 lb-ft of torque, the truck tackled extreme inclines to climb 300 ft high dunes, plus underwent punishing launches and high-speed driving. The Hennessey engineering team also pushed the VelociRaptor's powertrain and suspension to its limit, sprinting up steep dunes and executing multiple high-speed jumps.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "Our team builds around 500 high-performance vehicles a year for passionate customers who rightfully expect mainstream manufacturer levels of quality, reliability, and service together with extreme performance. Our torturous 'Fire & Ice' program is the real-world culmination of hundreds of hours of research and development that each model line undergoes at our Texas headquarters. Our goal is to combine ultimate performance with complete peace of mind."

Hennessey's exhaustive testing evaluates the performance of each vehicle's upgrades, from engine and suspension to tires and exhaust. Conducting these programs in extreme environments – often more challenging than any owner will attempt – ensures that customers won't have issues. This provides confidence and the highest satisfaction levels.

The desert test occurred at the Glamis Sand Dunes, California's largest mass of windblown sand. The dune system extends more than 40 miles across the state's southeast in a band averaging five miles wide. The hot weather program followed a set of cold-weather tests that the Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 and Mammoth 1000 TRX underwent in the freezing mountains of Colorado. There, with temperatures dipping below 10°F (-12°C), the trucks explored their limits of grip while evaluating the performance of the upgraded engines, intake systems, and exhausts.

Testing for all Hennessey models begins at the company's headquarters in Sealy, Texas. Under the guidance of Hennessey Director of R&D Jason Haynes, each model line is subjected to hundreds of hours of research and development. This helps guarantee that Hennessey upgrades enhance every aspect of the vehicle while retaining complete usability and manufacturer driving modes.

After lab-based evaluation, development moves to Hennessey's various on-site dyno bays for live assessment. The final phase sees development models pound the Pennzoil Proving Ground at Hennessey's headquarters to evaluate the modifications in the real world. Even after each model line is signed-off, every customer vehicle undergoes its series of quality assurance tests, including a detailed test drive by Hennessey's engineers.

Customer satisfaction is at the core of every Hennessey vehicle. Emphasizing this point, the company provides a comprehensive warranty on each model to provide total peace of mind. Customers are also invited to the Texas HQ to see the final testing phase, with many experiencing their new vehicle for the first time on the Pennzoil Proving Ground.

Available for global shipping, the Hennessey range of high-performance muscle cars, trucks, SUVs, and supercars is available through authorized retailers or directly from Hennessey by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands, including Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, in addition to benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 50 team members, and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The new 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. Boasting 1,817 hp and a +311 mph top speed, the company is guaranteed to deliver like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster.' HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events, including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic, and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Known as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic vehicles alongside the creation of the company's new world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

