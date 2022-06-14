Manufactured Housing Properties Appoints Financial Services Industry Veteran Bill Boscow as Executive Vice President, Capital Markets

PINEVILLE, N.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (OTC: MHPC), a leading owner and operator of manufactured housing communities, announced today that Bill Boscow has joined the firm as executive vice president, capital markets.

Manufactured Housing Properties (PRNewswire)

"Bill is a great addition to our team and we think his expertise and track record of success will bring tremendous value to the company as we continue to grow," said Jay Wardlaw, president of Manufactured Housing Properties.

Boscow is a 35-year veteran of the financial services industry. Most recently, Boscow was senior vice president at Wildermuth Wealth. Prior to this, he served in various sales and marketing leadership roles at Morningstar, Lincoln National Group and RiverSource/Ameriprise, among others.

"I am honored to join one of the leaders in manufactured housing ownership and management," said Boscow. "MHP is committed to furthering the company's growth via its current Regulation A offering and intends to create additional offerings in the future to enhance its appeal to advisors and their clients."

Boscow holds FINRA Series 7, 24 and 66 licenses, as well as Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®) and Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP®) designations. Boscow earned a bachelor's degree in American studies/economics from Middlebury College and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

About Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. ("MHP") together with its affiliates, acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee. The company focuses on acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities in high growth markets. As of March 31, 2022, MHP owns 46 communities comprised of 2,195 home sites. To learn more, please visit www.mhproperties.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release regarding us, our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve uncertainties and risks that could cause actual performance and results of operations to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent our judgment as of the date of publication of this press release and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include those factors described in the "Risk Factor" section in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Our company, our management and our affiliates assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the initial publication of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of subsequent events.

