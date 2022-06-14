Moderna Appoints DXTRA Health Integrated Solutions as Global Corporate AOR

A multidisciplinary, bespoke team will define, protect and enhance the company's reputation globally

and expand awareness of Moderna's leadership in mRNA technology

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DXTRA Health Integrated Solutions, a fully-integrated collective of specialist marketing services agencies within Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) with more than 1,500 dedicated health experts, has been appointed by Moderna as the brand's global enterprise agency of record. The partnership follows Moderna's response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in which the company produced hundreds of millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine at unprecedented speed using category-defining mRNA technology.

DXTRA Health Integrated Solutions (PRNewswire)

An integrated and cross-discipline team drawing on talent and expertise from Weber Shandwick, Golin and Jack Health, will join Moderna's global agency roster to drive the brand's narrative globally. The team, led by DXTRA Health's Chief Healthcare Officer, Laura Schoen, will support Moderna in activating and engaging key internal and external audiences, including employees, consumers, healthcare providers, vaccine recipients and policymakers.

"We are excited to partner with DXTRA Health as we look to further educate the world about Moderna's mRNA technology and its promise to transform the future of human health," said Kate Cronin, Chief Brand Officer of Moderna. "DXTRA Health's strategic leaders, creative focus and global footprint will ensure Moderna elevates our communications around the world."

"There are very few brands that have been more central to global health over the last two years as Moderna and we are thrilled to bring our team's skills, talent and passion to help tell Moderna's story to the world," added Schoen.

ABOUT DXTRA Health Integrated Solutions

DXTRA Health unites the unparalleled global health expertise of 27 best-in-class marketing services agencies and more than 1,500 dedicated health experts to provide clients with unprecedented marketing solutions and a seamless, integrated experience. Anchored by Weber Shandwick, Golin, Octagon, Jack Morton, Current Global and R&CPMK, DXTRA Health has deep health experience and understanding across in-demand capabilities including public relations, experiential, digital transformation, branding, sponsorship, social content, influencer marketing, workforce transformation and more. DXTRA Health is fueled by integrated innovation – the kind the comes from great health minds and different points of view coming together – to bring business impact to clients through creative and collaborative ingenuity. For more information, please visit www.IPGDXTRA.com.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world's best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $9.11 billion in 2021.

