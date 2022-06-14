Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktail Company, Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails, Announces Expanded Distribution Into Multiple New Markets

RALEIGH, N.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails, a new to market golf inspired ready-to-drink cocktail line, announced today expanded distribution into multiple new markets across the country.

Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails is available in two classic favorites synonymous with the golfing community: the Transfusion, a vodka based, carbonated craft cocktail with natural grape, lime and ginger flavors, and the Half & Half, made with vodka, iced tea and lemon flavors.

Caddy Cocktails can now be found in select retailers across Colorado, Kansas, Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New York - with a wider nationwide rollout planned through 2022. The product's suggested retail is $11.99 containing four cans per pack.

"We have been able to quickly get Caddy Cocktails out into 11 markets, with more coming online every month," said Chief Commercial Officer of Next Century Spirits, Anthony Moniello. "Our goal remains to drive distribution and activation across every golf course in the country and become a part of the fabric of golf culture - and we're off to a great start!"

Caddy Cocktails was recently awarded gold medals via two of the most well respected industry organizations in the U.S.:

New York International Spirits Competition

American Distilling Institute International Spirits Competition

The company has also partnered with PGA Memes , one of the fastest growing and most talked about social media platforms in the world of golf. Caddy Cocktails will be featured via a soon-to-launch video series entitled: Caddy Confidential Series, highlighting real golf caddies from around the world. Caddy (Cocktails) will also be featured within the company's ongoing PGA Memes Challenge Golf Tournaments.

About Caddy Cocktails

From the back 9 to the backyard, Caddy Cocktails are perfect for any occasion. Crafted with vodka, these ready-to-drink vodka cocktails include the iconic golf cocktail, the Transfusion and the classic Half & Half.

To learn more, please visit: www.caddycocktails.com or visit their social channels on Instagram and Facebook .

About Next Century Spirits

Next Century Spirits is a full-service distilled spirits company that specializes in the creation and processing of distilled spirits for private label, private brands, bulk, and craft markets.

To learn more about our services and more, please visit https://nextcenturyspirits.com/ and or check us out on Instagram or Facebook.

