Joyce University Nursing Students Serve at I Am Hope Guatemala

SALT LAKE CITY, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On their fourth international clinical trip, Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences nursing students and faculty traveled to Guatemala for a unique opportunity where students got the chance to complete clinical education while providing medical support to communities in need. Joyce University's international clinical program partnered with I Am Hope Guatemala. Students worked with the organization and their collaborative healthcare partners to support their mission and programs. I Am Hope, a 501C3 organization, provides education, mental health, logistical, and medical support to single mothers and children who have been victims of domestic abuse.

"These are wonderful opportunities for our students to learn and gain experience serving diverse, resource-limited communities." said Daniel Wakamatsu, lead faculty of the international clinical program at Joyce. "While students use the knowledge and skills developed throughout their nursing education, they must also think about the complexities of providing care to these populations that not only have limited resources but differ in the way that healthcare is delivered and practiced. The ability to adapt, learn from, and teach others in unique situations are translatable skills that will help them succeed in any environment they will work in the future. We are grateful for I Am Hope Guatemala and the community partners we worked closely with for allowing our students to serve and learn from them."

Over the course of two weeks, Joyce students worked with doctors and nurses in the National Hospital in Antigua in addition to helping set-up and run outreach clinics that provided primary care services for surrounding villages. The program required students to work full-time, typically over 12-hour days, while also maintaining their studies virtually.

Joyce University seeks out diverse opportunities for its students to participate in throughout the year. In addition to I Am Hope Guatemala, Joyce University students have served three deployments with Clinica Esperanza, a non-profit clinic based in Roatan, Honduras.

