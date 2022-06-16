The American Legion Hails Senate, 117th Congress for 'Historic Bipartisan Achievement' on PACT Act

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of the nation's largest veterans organization praised the Senate for its passage of legislation that will provide comprehensive benefits to veterans suffering from conditions linked to toxic exposure during their time in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The American Legion Logo (PRNewsfoto/The American Legion) (PRNewswire)

"Today, the U.S. Senate has saved lives and truly delivered for veterans," American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard said. "By passing the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act, the 117th Congress has put substance behind the phrase, 'Thank you for your service.' The American Legion is grateful for the service of millions of veterans who were exposed to burn pits, atomic radiation, Agent Orange and other environmental poisons. Thanks to the U.S. Congress, these men and women will be able to receive the care and benefits they have earned. The PACT Act is an historic bipartisan achievement. The American Legion thanks not only those who voted for this legislation but the thousands of Legionnaires and advocates who worked to make this happen. We look forward to President Biden signing the Honoring Our PACT Act into law."

The Honoring Our PACT Act, which had already passed in the House of Representatives, will provide health care for millions of veterans who were exposed to contaminants emanating from open-air burn pits. It establishes presumptions of service connection for 23 respiratory illnesses and cancers linked to burn pits and other hazards. It will also provide additional resources and staff to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The American Legion is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Legionnaires in more than 12,000 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

Media Contact: John Raughter, jraughter@legion.org, (317) 630-1350, Dave Lapan, dlapan@legion.org, (703) 403-3835.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The American Legion