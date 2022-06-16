Equifax Wins Google Cloud Customer Awards in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Financial Services

ATLANTA, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) has been recognized with the Google Cloud Customer Award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The company also received the Google Cloud Customer Award for Financial Services for the second consecutive year.

Equifax was recognized for the company's achievements with Google Cloud, having demonstrated innovative thinking, technical excellence and transformation.

Since 2019, Equifax and Google Cloud have partnered on the company's efforts to build a world-class infrastructure leveraging cloud-native technology and industry-leading security. The Financial Services Google Cloud Customer Award recognizes the Equifax Cloud™ for its unique implementation of Google's public cloud services on highly regulated workloads, yielding a best-in-class example of cloud-native technology.

Additionally, the Google Customer Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion recognizes the purpose-driven Equifax investment in helping people live their financial best. Equifax strives to create economically healthy individuals and communities everywhere the company does business. In each of the countries Equifax operates, one of its social responsibility commitments is to expand consumers' access to mainstream financial services — often through alternative data, or information not found in traditional credit reports.

"The Equifax Cloud makes it possible to deliver the real-time insights needed to help even more consumers around the world access credit during life's most pivotal moments," said Bryson Koehler, Chief Product, Data, Analytics and Technology Officer at Equifax. "Our Google Cloud partnership has helped us deploy a world-class architecture with greater speed and scalability, allowing us to deliver a record volume of new product innovation to meet our customers' challenges in the rapidly evolving digital marketplace."

Google Cloud Customer Award winners are selected based on technical excellence and complexity, innovation and measurable impact. Categories range from media and entertainment to healthcare and life sciences.

"The Google Cloud Customer Awards are an opportunity to recognize the most innovative, technically advanced, and transformative cloud deployments built on our platform," said Kirsten Kliphouse, President, Google Cloud Americas, Google Cloud. "The Google Cloud Customer Award for DEI celebrates customers that are using technology to better their organizations—and society as a whole—with inclusive cultures and diverse perspectives. I am honored to congratulate Equifax for its accomplishments."

Visit Equifax.com to learn more about how Equifax is making an impact through Environmental, Governance and Social (ESG) programs and the Equifax Cloud.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

