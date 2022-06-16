Pint-sized Eco-Warriors, MeteoHeroes, Fighting Climate Change and Alleviating Children's Climate Anxiety in More Than 30,000 Schools Across America

Learn more about MeteoHeroes — Saving Planet Earth from Kenn Viselman : www.youtube.com/watch?v=NziqPCEGDZE

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate change is causing distress, anger and other negative emotions in children and young people worldwide, so much so there is a word for it, "climate anxiety." That fact has spurred entertainment producer Kenn Viselman, one of the visionaries behind "Teletubbies" and "Thomas the Tank Engine," to come out of retirement and bring another of his creations, the animated eco-superheroes, MeteoHeroes, to more than 30,000 schools and 15 million schoolchildren.

Viselman's mission is nothing less than to change the world through compelling storytelling.

"Climate change is the existential crisis of the next generation, and through MeteoHeroes, a content age-appropriate show about climate change, we are helping to transform kids' fears and sense of hopelessness into powerful feelings of possibility for their future ," says Viselman of Kenn Viselman presents... "I believe every child has the power within themselves to change the world. How could I not be part of that movement? This brilliant ground-breaking fun and funny adventure series is changing the world. DAMMIT… I want to shout from the rooftops… hope is on the way!"

MeteoHeroes is a group of six pint-sized superheroes, each of whom represents a different continent and a different natural element, working in tandem to fight climate change disasters. Our fearless heroes go to battle to save our planet, using their unique superhuman abilities to control weather phenomena.

With humor and respect for its audience, the heroes send the important message to children that, "you don't need superpowers to save the world." The animated series' brilliance is its ability to use humor to educate, empower and help children experiencing climate anxiety and its attendant negative feelings.

In an unprecendented partnership with Adventure 2 Learning and itsy bitsy Entertainment, MeteoHeroes has been approved in every state in the country to reach 15 million school children in 30,000-plus schools across the country through in-school broadcasts this fall.

Award-winning MeteoHeroes, based on an series of books and now a television series that debuted on PBS on Earth Day 2022, is the only children's series dedicated entirely to climate anxiety and environmental issues. The eco-heroes first global product is "MeteoHeroes — Saving Planet Earth," a videogame exclusively created for Sony PlayStation that sold more copies on its first day of release than was expected in its first month.

Itsy bitsy Entertainment's ambitious strategy includes in-school broadcasts, making much needed climate change education available to every school in the country for children 4-10 with an age-graded curriculum, as well as through community outreach and online education for anyone wanting to know and do more to prevent climate change.

Adventure 2 Learning, an organization that creates and distributes educational videos for grades K-8, will distribute the series to more than 30,000 schools to teach the importance of climate change and sustainability and to try to allay children's climate anxiety concerns.

In the absence of climate change education in our schools, many of the nation's top child psychiatrists are using MeteoHeroes as one of the primary tools to help combat climate anxiety, an increasingly powerful and debilitating condition.

MeteoHeroes is produced in partnership with Kenn Viselman presents..., The itsy bitsy Entertainment Company, Mondo TV Studios S.A, Meteo Experts and creator, Luigi Latini, whose mantra "Education first," has helped to inform children and their families all over the world about ways in which we can all play a role in mitigating the effects of climate change. The deal was brokered by Deb Pierson, an experienced media executive.

For more information visit the website at https://www.kennviselmanpresents.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Kenn Viselman