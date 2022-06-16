Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon and CASETiFY Celebrate Friendship with a Powerful New Collection

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced an exciting new collection with Japanese anime series, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon. The highly designed collaboration brings together fans worldwide encouraging them to harness the power to transform and protect their phone. Fans of the series are invited to sign up now at casetify.com/co-lab/sailor-moon for priority access to the collection ahead of launch day on Jun 30.

Inspired by the popular anime series, the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon x CASETiFY collection is every fan's dream filled with iconic characters, symbols, and elements that tie directly back to the series, reminding fans to phone a friend and celebrate their love for one another "to the moon and back." Cases in the collection feature elements from the show including each character's signature catchphrase—such as Sailor Moon's "In the name of the Moon, I'll punish you!"—as well as special Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask Stickermania Cases offered on CASETiFY's best-selling Impact Case series. Exclusive to this collaboration, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon x CASETiFY will introduce an all new limited edition reflective Pink Mirror Case, available for early purchase on the CASETiFY Co-Lab app.

"This collection is a joyful celebration of strength and friendship, bringing together the CASETiFY Community and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon fans all around the world," said CASETiFY CEO and co-founder, Wes Ng . "We hope fans carry these accessories as a reminder to be themselves and find their power within."

Fans can also pay tribute to Luna, with a specially designed Luna-shaped 3D AirPods Case and a limited edition Sailor Moon Beaded wristlet, featuring unique Luna, star, and moon-shaped charms. Designs in the tech accessory lineup extend to AirPods, Apple Watch bands, water bottles, and a special Nintendo Switch Carrying Case,retailing for $25 - $75 USD.

Fans looking to test their knowledge ahead of the launch can take part in the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Trivia game, found exclusively on casetify.com/co-lab/sailor-moon . Those who choose to participate will be automatically entered to receive priority access to shop the collection on launch day. Products ship worldwide to more than 100+ countries, with accessories available for purchase online, in the new CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available to download now in the App Store), and at participating CASETiFY Studio locations. To receive updates on CASETiFY Co-Lab launches, visit CASETiFY.com and follow along on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is the global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products turn your personal electronics into stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com .

About "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon"

Naoko Takeuchi's original girls' manga began its serialization in the monthly magazine "Nakayosi" (published by Kodansha) in 1991. The original work has been translated into 17 languages, and the animated series has been developed in more than 40 countries, creating a social phenomenon in Japan and abroad. In 2012, a new project was launched to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the work. The original manga was renewed, made available in e-book format, and expanded into an all-color version. On top of this, a new anime series, a musical, and an official fanclub were released. In 2022, the 30th-anniversary project will finally begin. Further developments have been announced and are expected to generate a great deal of excitement.

