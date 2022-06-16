Sanjay Sharma to Lead SEI's Private Banking Business

Evolution of SEI's Leadership Reinforces Strategic Focus on Driving Growth

OAKS, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced that Sanjay Sharma has been appointed to lead its Private Banking business segment. Sharma will be responsible for overall strategy and business growth through the delivery of comprehensive technology, operational, and investment solutions for U.S. and U.K. wealth management organizations. With more than 25 years of global experience in the financial services industry, he brings deep knowledge to capitalize on current and future technology, operational, and business trends.

Sharma has been with SEI for 14 years, previously serving as Chief Technology Officer and responsible for the global IT strategy, execution, and delivery of all of SEI's platforms and applications, including the SEI Wealth PlatformSM and SEI's cloud strategy. Prior to joining SEI, Sharma led a successful consulting business and held leadership positions overseeing revenue generation, market strategy, and global delivery at top-10 IT consulting companies.

"The financial services industry is enduring tremendous change, and with change comes opportunity. We're well positioned to help wealth management organizations navigate the challenges they're facing and transform their businesses to meet investors' demands. I'm thrilled to take on this new role and continue working alongside the incredible talent at SEI."

"We're focused on investing in our talent, reigniting our culture, and transforming growth, and the evolution of SEI is key to unlocking our potential. Sanjay's expertise in the technology and wealth management landscape will be invaluable to progressing our business strategy. There is a clear intersection of technology and business growth in today's wealth management market, and we believe that trend will only accelerate. Our success is driven by the strength of our workforce and leadership, and I'm confident Sanjay will continue to help position our company and our clients for success in seizing opportunities that drive future growth."

Sharma is currently a member of the Client Advisory Board for Digital for a global top-ten IT consulting firm, board member for the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technology, Advisory Board member for a large venture capital firm, Advisory Board member for SEI Ventures, a member of the Advisory Board for SEI Diversity and Inclusion, and founding board member of Racial Justice Institution. He holds a master's degree in engineering, specializing in systems engineering, from the Indian Institute of Technology in Roorkee, India.

