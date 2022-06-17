Coventry Ranks #1 in Life Settlement Market for 2021

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial publication The Deal announced today that Coventry once again ranked first for life settlements by number and value in 2021. The league tables published by The Deal are a comprehensive review of secondary market life settlement transactions. Coventry companies have held the top spot each year since the rankings were first published in 2013.

(PRNewswire)

Coventry First and its affiliate, Life Equity, bought more than 1,400 policies in 2021––over three times as many policies as its closest competitor, and more than 45% of all life settlement transactions in 2021. Coventry also led the league tables by value and total investment, purchasing more than $1.4 billion in policies.

"The growth we've experienced is a testament to our talented team and reflective of our commitment to help seniors realize more value from their life insurance," said Reid Buerger, CEO of Coventry.

Coventry is the leading buyer of life insurance policies, as well as the largest provider of education to financial advisors and policyowners––working to raise awareness that life insurance is a valuable asset and life insurance policy appraisals are an integral part of financial planning. As the number one life settlement company, Coventry has the industry's premier network of financial professionals and employs a streamlined transaction process and best-in-class execution. Coventry is proud to offer innovative solutions that improve the lives of policyowners and their families.

About Coventry

Coventry is the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance. For more than 20 years, we have been driving the industry forward and expanding opportunities for life insurance policyowners. Coventry's deep experience combined with a fierce commitment to consumer rights makes Coventry the clear market leader, a position we use to raise industry standards and expand consumer choice. To date, we have delivered more than $5 billion to policyowners who no longer have a need for their policies. To learn more about Coventry, please visit Coventry.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coventry