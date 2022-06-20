JA Solar Supplies DeepBlue 3.0 for Rooftop PV System of Asia's Largest Passenger Railway Hub

BEIJING, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar ("the Company"), a leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic (PV) products, supplied its DeepBlue 3.0 modules for Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, the largest passenger railway hub in Asia, which officially goes into operation on June 20, 2022.

Specifically, a 5.9MW distributed PV system with JA Solar DeepBlue 3.0 modules is installed on the rooftop that provides green energy for lighting, heating, cooling, ventilation, passenger lifts, and cold storage equipment in the station. It is expected to generate 7.2 million kWh of electricity and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 5,200 tons per year.

With the continuous development and extensive application of PV technology, methods of transportation, including railway, have become an important medium to promote the development of the PV industry and popularize PV knowledge and JA Solar has actively participated in the construction of PV power systems in railway stations and airports in recent years. It has supplied all modules for Shandong Dezhou East Railway Station's 200kW rooftop PV system and 400kW carport solar power system, Beijing Daxing International Airport China Southern Airlines' 283kW rooftop solar power system, and Shanxi Datong Yungang Airport's 32kW off-grid carport solar plus storage system.

DeepBlue 3.0 integrates multiple advanced technologies to reduce costs and increase efficiency. The power generation performance of JA Solar's products has been recognized by authoritative third parties such as TÜV Rheinland and TÜV Nord, winning top industry awards such as the "Energy Yield Simulation AQM Award 2020 – Monofacial Mono Group" and "Outdoor Yield Performance Awards (High-efficiency PERC Module Group)".

According to yearly data from an energy yield test conducted by JA Solar and TÜV Nord, DeepBlue 3.0's energy yield performance ranked high among PERC modules in the PV market. Furthermore, the product gained environmental certifications including carbon footprint certification from Certisolis, Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) from UL and EPD Italy. DeepBlue 3.0 has also garnered wide recognition in global markets since its release in 2020. By the end of 2021, the shipment of the product reached 12GW, covering 86 countries and regions.

Additionally, with two high-speed trains named after JA Solar continuously running across the country and a flagship store in Jinan West Railway Station, JA Solar provides a window to promote PV power, advocating a low-carbon lifestyle and popularizing the concept of low-carbon development.

