The Chartis Group Announces Health Equity Advisory Board and Names Inaugural Board Members

The board will act as a meaningful force in the industry journey toward health equity and belonging.

CHICAGO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading healthcare advisory and analytics firm, today announced the formation of its Health Equity Advisory Board and named four healthcare luminaries as its inaugural board members. The board will help Chartis develop and drive an ambitious, results-oriented health equity agenda as the firm works with leading healthcare organizations to achieve measurable health equity advances in the communities they serve and beyond.

The four board members are:

Garth Graham , MD , Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health, Google/YouTube

Joy A. Lewis , MSW, MPH , Senior Vice President, Health Equity Strategies and Executive Director, Institute for Diversity and Health Equity (IFDHE), American Hospital Association

Valerie Montgomery Rice , MD , President and CEO, Morehouse School of Medicine

Darshak Sanghavi , MD, Global Chief Medical Officer, Babylon

"The formation of our Health Equity Advisory Board comes at a pivotal time—a time when health disparities have never been more apparent and the need to address them never more paramount," said Ken Graboys, CEO, The Chartis Group. "We look forward to working in concert with these four exceptional leaders who have done so much to address health equity to help our clients move the needle toward fair and just health outcomes for all."

In April of this year, as part of its commitment to meaningfully move the industry toward greater health equity, Chartis established the Chartis Just Health Collective, led by Duane Reynolds, founder of Just Health Collective. The formation of the Health Equity Advisory Board furthers Chartis' commitment and capability to substantively help clients address healthcare disparities and materially improve health in their communities.

