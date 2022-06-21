Gen Z-Targeted Zogo App Reaches Milestone Signing 200 Financial Institution Partners

By Gamifying Financial Literacy, Zogo Attracts More Than 200 Financial Institutions and Nearly 700,000 Users in Less Than Three Years

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zogo, a Gen Z-powered financial literacy company, reached the 200 partners milestone with its award-winning suite of products built to make financial education accessible and engaging for people of all ages, especially next-generation audiences who rarely have opportunities to learn about personal finance. A major aspect of Zogo's endeavor to reinvent financial education is facilitating partnerships with trusted credit unions, community banks, and legacy banks, to enable consumers to make informed financial decisions.

Zogo Logo (PRNewswire)

Zogo's founder and CEO, Bolun Li, said: "We've learned time and time again, 200 times now in fact, that the link between financial institutions and the people they serve is more than a customer-business relationship. When we bring education into the mix, we build trust, we build confidence, we build community. That community is both a springboard to and a safety net for a healthy, happy financial life." He added that "Over the past three years, we've been constantly inspired by the journeys of our users and partners alike. It's been a true honor to support the building of local communities founded on the bedrock of education. Every new user we educate and every new partnership we build brings us one step closer to a better world."

These partnerships have proven instrumental in executing Zogo's mission to make education fun, simple, and rewarding for all. Not only do these partnerships benefit the end users' financial knowledge by providing them with Zogo's one-of-a-kind educational platform but, it also strengthens the financial institutions' businesses. Using bite-sized educational modules and facilitating a rewards program to incentivize users to complete lessons, Zogo has found a way to make financial literacy genuinely engaging and accessible to learners of all ages, especially Gen Z and next-gen audiences who have typically been bored by the minimal financial education they are taught in school. By digitizing and gamifying financial education, Zogo has attracted nearly 700,000 users, the majority of which are under age 24. Through the power of Zogo's first-in-class education platform, financial institutions across the nation are reaping the rewards of Zogo's hard work as younger and increasingly financially powerful customers are drawn to their services.

"Our partners are critical to our mission to make financial education easy, accessible, and fun for our 700,000 Gen Z users," said Chuck Long, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Zogo. "We look forward to working together to attract the next generation of customers and provide their community with an engaging mobile app that empowers the current young generation."

"Credit Union of Texas is proud to partner with Zogo to help us deliver engaging financial literacy content in a new and exciting way. Since CUTX's founding by teachers more than 90 years ago, education has been at the heart of everything we do," said Eric Pointer, President and CEO of Credit Union of Texas, one of the CUs that brought Zogo to 200 partners. "Zogo's platform will help us empower people of all ages to create a foundation of financial wellness."

Another Zogo partner that closely aligns with their values is KEMBA Credit Union. "KEMBA Financial Credit Union is committed to providing tools and resources to help individuals experience financial success," said Marco Capalino, KEMBA's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to partner with Zogo to enhance our financial literacy offerings with an interactive tool that provides rewards and incentives." As an integral part of their local community, KEMBA is an exemplary example of the kind of partnerships Zogo seeks.

Credit Unions Zogo Partnered with in May:

Fire Police City County Credit Union

Police Credit Union

Alltru Credit Union

Raytown-Lee's Summit Community Credit Union

Explorers Credit Union

KEMBA Financial Credit Union

Credit Union of Texas

City Credit Union

CBC Bank

Financial Plus Credit Union

Clearview Federal Credit Union

About Zogo

Founded in 2018 in a dorm room at Duke University by three college students, Zogo has since flourished into an industry leader in financial education. Backed by behavioral science, its award-winning suite of products offers bite-size modules and tangible incentives to make financial literacy education accessible, fun, and rewarding. Zogo partners with 200+ financial institutions in all 50 U.S. states to help them educate, engage and empower the next generation of financial decision-makers. To learn more, visit zogo.com .

Credit: Zogo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zogo