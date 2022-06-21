VISPARK Launches Spark Math and Spark Chinese Online Learning Programs in the U.S.

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VISPARK, a global online learning service designed for kids from preschool to middle school, is launching the Spark Math and Spark Chinese programs ("the Programs") in the U.S. this month. This is the newest offering from Singapore-based Spark Education, the largest provider of small group online classes for kids globally, is backed by KKR, IDG Capital, GGV Capital, Sequoia China, Global Investment firm Carlyle, Northern Light Venture Capital and GSR Ventures. VISPARK's programs build upon the experiences from the company's success using Huohua Siwei, an online learning service Spark Education designed for Chinese-speaking families. Huohua Siwei has attracted over half a million students from more than 100 countries and areas, and has won numerous awards and become a widely recognized as a top foundational math and problem-solving skills development program.

The two new programs from VISPARK, Spark Math and Spark Chinese, have been developed with best practices from decades of pedagogy research, cognitive science, and child-centered curriculum development. VISPARK's online classes are delivered in small groups with interactive and gamified tools and are guided by experienced local teachers whom are passionate about helping kids learn in a fun and engaging environment. The courseware includes rich multimedia content such as animations, games, and songs, to help make abstract concepts simple, concrete, and fun for kids to understand and apply in problem solving.

Spark Math curriculum is primarily modeled after the best-in-class Singapore Math framework and aligns with Common Core State Standards (CCSS) for Mathematics. The program combines some of the best teaching methods globally to deepen students' understanding of mathematics and its applications, including:

Singapore Math's CPA (Concrete, Pictorial, Abstract) approach

Polya's Four-Step Problem-Solving Process

Heuristic Method of teaching

Transfer of Learning approach

Based on learning maps and data analytics, Spark Math provides computerized adaptive testing, learning analytics, personalized learning solutions for students, and instructional planning for online teachers. Through the use of technology, both teaching and learning are more personalized and effective.

Spark Education's math programs have gained popularity and demonstrated strong results with its students in Singapore excelling in various international math competitions.

"We're delighted that students are enjoying the classes. We take pride in our interactive tooling and small group live classes that help our students learn better and foster a passion for mathematics," commented in the program, Spark Education Director of Pedagogy, Reece Min said. "More importantly, it has been a privilege to see our students begin to love learning and grow more confident. They have become motivated and curious learners who are proud of their own development."

Spark Chinese provides several offerings tailored to learners with different backgrounds and learning goals. From students studying Chinese as a foreign language, to students fluent in Chinese, there are programs that suit the needs of each student. The curriculum focuses on fostering interest in language learning, integrating the foundational structures of the language with its practical application, history and culture. The immersive and interactive learning experience is complete with gamified courseware content designed by experienced educators and guided by fun and passionate teachers via one-on-one instruction or in small groups.

