Kanpai Pandas' Announces Upcoming Events!

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since our launch in April 2022, the Kanpai Panda team has provided over 20 events to Kanpai Panda holders, fulfilling the promise of delivering real-world utility. Let's get crypto off the computer and into the real world.

Some upcoming Kanpai Panda events include our party at Skyfall at the top of Delano, UFC 276, and WSOP Main Event on July 1st weekend. In August, Kanpai Pandas are hosting an event called 'Pandamonium,' a large venue in downtown Las Vegas that will feature the most prominent rap and EDM music artists . All Kanpai Panda holders are welcome.

We have leased an executive suite at Allegiant Stadium for 15 years with naming rights on upcoming events! Starting August 2022, Kanpai Panda holders will have home tickets to the upcoming Raider games throughout the year. Finally, we have suites for two exciting concerts, Imagine Dragons on September 10th at Allegiant Stadium (Vegas) and Bad Bunny on October 1st at SoFi Stadium (LA).

The Kanpai Panda team will certainly not stop here. We aim to provide more events in more places (we haven't forgotten about you, Europe). We are stoked to host more events and provide access to other exclusive events throughout the year. If you'd like to join the Kanpai Panda family, you can buy a Kanpai Panda from our website (kanpaipandas.io) or secondary marketplaces like OpenSea .

