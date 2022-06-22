U.S. Postal Service Honors Folk Singer Pete Seeger

The U.S. Postal Service will honor famed folk singer Pete Seeger with a stamp as part of the Music Icon series. Seeger celebrated the unifying power of singing together and promoting the role traditional music played in addressing social and political causes.

The first-day-of-issue ceremony will be held at the Jane Pickens Theater in Newport, RI. Share the news of the stamp with the hashtag #PeteSeegerStamp .

