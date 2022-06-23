Effectual Named MSP of the Year at the Channel Partner Insight US MSP Innovation Awards 2022

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company, has been named the winner of MSP of the Year at the Channel Partner Insight US MSP Innovation Awards 2022. Co-Founders Richard Dolan, CMO and Michael J. Parks, CIO accepted the award as part of an exclusive Channel Partner Insight dinner in the heart of New York earlier this month.

effectual (PRNewsfoto/Effectual) (PRNewswire)

Effectual was selected as a winner rising above hundreds of entries from their peers and competitors in the technology sector: a market where spend is expected to reach $7 trillion within the decade.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Managed Service Provider of the Year," said Robb Allen, Effectual CEO. "Staying relevant to our customers requires an ongoing commitment to innovation that extends throughout our organization. Effectual's success and recognition from Channel Partner Insight, is a direct reflection of our team, our expertise, and our passion to be leaders in IT modernization."

The North American MSP Innovation Awards by Channel Partner Insight are designed to recognize channel players and their vendors across North America who are at the forefront of innovation. Independently run, the awards shine a spotlight on new thinking, solutions, and growth in the North American channel over the past 12 months.

"MSP of the Year is always the most competitive category in the US Innovation Awards to judge. Whether it's lightning growth over the last twelve months despite market challenges; new innovative revenue streams; or remodeling businesses to adapt to changing times; CPI wanted to shine a light on a winning partner," said Nima Sherpa Green, CPI Editor. "Judges said that Effectual truly stood out among its competitors in the managed services market and deserves to be put on a pedestal as an extraordinary example of success in the US. A huge congratulations to Effectual for winning this year's flagship category in the US MSP Innovation Awards 2022!"

About Channel Partner Insight:

Channel Partner Insight provides leaders of resellers, distributors, MSPs and other specialist consultancies with exclusive analysis of the fast-changing channel sector in Europe and the US, helping them to make smarter business decisions. The transatlantic title, launched in 2019, is owned by London-based Incisive Media. With journalists based in the UK and the US, CPI provides high-quality journalism for channel business leaders, taking a uniquely transatlantic view on the market.

About Effectual

An AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual is a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to enable digital transformation and full stack IT modernization. Effectual's deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to enable positive business outcomes with Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Effectual Inc.