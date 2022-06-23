A 'Grand' Opening: Disney Vacation Club Commemorates New Resort Studios at The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Now open, the new resort studios offer another way to stay at the member-favorite Disney Vacation Club property

ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Disney Vacation Club® executives, invited guests and some special Disney friends gathered to celebrate the opening of the new resort studios at The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World Resort. The recent expansion added more than 200 resort studios providing the opportunity for more Disney Vacation Club members to call this beloved resort "home."

Disney Vacation Club celebrated the opening of the new resort studios at The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World Resort with a dedication ceremony. Remarks were shared by Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Vacation Club.

In a setting inspired by a garden tea party, Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Vacation Club shared the dedication remarks.

"Celebrated for its Victorian architecture and elegance, The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is one of our grandest Disney Vacation Club resorts," said Diercksen. "Disney Vacation Club is the key to magical vacations year after year, and this expansion is a reflection of our continued commitment to provide members and guests even more opportunities to make lasting vacation memories."

In addition to the expansion, Diercksen also shared that new enhancements have been made to existing villas, including the elegant deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and spacious three-bedroom grand villas that accommodate up to 12 guests.

Just in time to conclude this special "tea party," Alice, Mad Hatter and the White Rabbit joined the celebration and led the way to the magical key that revealed the first look at the new resort studios.

The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

A touch of Victorian charm and splendor, along with easy access to the magic of Walt Disney World Resort via monorail, motorcoach and water taxi services, has long made The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa a favorite resort among Disney Vacation Club members.

During a stay at this enchanting resort, Disney Vacation Club members can look forward to personalized service, plenty of charm, and relaxing vacations filled with many of the comforts of home, including a kitchen and washer and dryer in one- and two-bedroom villas, and truly elegant three-bedroom grand villas.

Disney Vacation Club: 'Home' Within the Magic

Today, there are a total of 15 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states, including Disney's Riviera Resort, the newest Disney Vacation Club property at Walt Disney World Resort, and Aulani, Disney Vacation Club Villas, Ko Olina, Hawaii.

About Disney Vacation Club

Disney Vacation Club, a leader in vacation ownership, debuted in 1991 with a flexible, vacation points-based system rather than the traditional fixed-week timeshare model. Today, Disney Vacation Club has more than 250,000 member families, from all 50 states and approximately 100 countries, who have discovered the joys of membership.

Disney Vacation Club members are able to choose from among a variety of exciting vacation destinations, including a stay at any Disney Vacation Club Resort or one of thousands of other vacation options in destinations around the world. Plus, when purchasing directly from Disney, members can also enjoy the Disney Collection, which includes select Disney Resort hotels, Disney Cruise Line and guided vacations with Adventures by Disney or National Geographic Expeditions, as well as the World Collection, a range of well-known resorts and hotels in landmark cities, international destinations, and exotic locales.

With Disney Vacation Club properties located near the Disney theme parks in Florida and California, members have easy access to new and innovative attractions on both coasts for years to come. For more information and special offers, visit www.disneyvacationclub.com.

