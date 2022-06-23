INNS OF MONTEREY ANNOUNCES NEW ADVENTURE PACKAGE THIS SUMMER

--A must for lovers of ocean life—

MONTEREY, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inns of Monterey make exploring Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary a breeze with their new Adventure Package. Available at Monterey Bay Inn, Spindrift Inn, Victorian Inn, and Wave Street Inn. The package includes overnight accommodations for two and two tickets for either paddle board rental, traditional bicycle rental, or kayak rental from Adventures by the Sea.

The Sanctuary's diverse ecosystem is one of the best places in the world to see seals, sea lions, sea otters, migrating whales, and dolphins in their natural habitat. On land or water, guests see active marine life up close, experience Monterey's living history, and view the area's iconic sights.

Adventures by the Sea is located on Cannery Row within walking distance of each hotel. Experts ensure bikes, kayaks, and paddle boards are maintained to the highest standards. Guests learn safety protocol to successfully enjoy a day on the Bay or bike trail.

Monterey Bay Inn is adjacent to San Carlos Beach, near the Coast Guard Pier, Cannery Row Shopping, and Monterey Bay Aquarium. The contemporary-styled 49 guest rooms are eco-friendly with sweeping views of Monterey Bay, abundant natural light, and balconies. A rooftop hot tub overlooks the Bay, with easy access to the beach. Complimentary continental breakfast served daily and self-parking on-site available.

Spindrift Inn boasts a beachfront setting over Monterey Bay with a traditional, Mediterranean coastal décor. This romantic hotel has 45 guestrooms and suites with plenty of natural light and a serene ambiance. Complimentary continental breakfast and an afternoon wine reception are served each day, with valet parking available.

Originally the Lang Mansion built in 1901, Victorian Inn's 70 guestrooms are in adjacent buildings designed to complement the Victorian style of the original home. Lovely gardens surround the hotel, and on-site self-parking is available. A complimentary breakfast buffet is included, and California wines, cheese, and fruit are served from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. each evening. Victorian Inn is pet friendly.

The Wave Inn's beachy décor is inspired by the area's natural beauty and Cannery Row's fishing heritage. Contemporary art, pops of ocean-blue, and starfish orange accents create a sunny, laid-back vibe. Just steps from Monterey Bay Aquarium, amenities include a complimentary welcome snack, self-parking on-site, and outdoor fire pits.

