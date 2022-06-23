KEURIG DR PEPPER TO ACQUIRE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO NON-ALCOHOLIC BRAND ATYPIQUE

Acquisition provides Company with new platform that complements existing ready-to-drink alcohol portfolio and non-alcohol business in Canada

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today a definitive agreement to acquire the global rights to the non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink cocktail brand Atypique from Station Agro-Biotech, a Quebec-based company that specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in early Q4, were not disclosed.

Atypique is a highly unique offering in the emerging and fast-growing non-alcohol cocktail segment, providing a range of ready-to-drink cocktails, such as margaritas, gin & tonic and mojitos. In Canada, non-alcoholic cocktails grew more than 30 percent in retail dollar sales during the last year, and Atypique now has a 42 percent market share of that segment, where it is distributed.

The agreement includes a multi-year collaboration between the two companies to fuel accelerated growth for Atypique, leveraging Station Agro-Biotech's R&D expertise in the category and KDP's robust sales and distribution network.

"At Keurig Dr Pepper, we strongly believe in innovation to drive growth to meet the evolving beverage needs of consumers," said Ozan Dokmecioglu, CFO & President of International. "We are excited to add this new platform to our powerful portfolio in Canada, and the global rights to Atypique provides optionality to further expand the brand's growth potential." Olivier Lemire, President of Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, added, "Atypique is a great complement to our successful ready-to-drink alcohol portfolio, and we look forward to continue innovating around this brand to drive accelerated growth."

"We were looking for the best way to bring Atypique to the next level. This agreement represents an exceptional opportunity to work with a beverage industry leader, and Keurig Dr Pepper will bring market knowledge and strength to the Atypique brand," said Jonathan Robin, President, Station Agro-Biotech. "At the same time, we are delighted to have the opportunity to keep growing and innovating within a category in full effervescence and have more time to spend doing R&D in the broader beverage space."

Étienne Boulay, cofounder of Atypique, ex-Canadian star football player, TV and radio host added, "Atypique is meant to push the limits of the ready-to-drink industry by offering outside-the-box, beyond-the-normal-standard products, and this collaboration will allow the brand to continue to do just that. I can't wait to see where this will take Atypique."

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue approaching $13 billion and approximately 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

About Station Agro-Biotech

Located in the heart of the Saint-Hyacinthe Agri-Food Technopole, Station Agro-Biotech specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It has its own laboratory dedicated to research and development and focuses on innovation during the creation process.

The Station Agro-Biotech brings together several companies under one roof, including the Noroi distillery, the Le Bilboquet microbrewery and Atypique non-alcoholic beverages.

Distributed in more than 3,000 food stores across Quebec, the various products can be found on the shelves of grocery stores, specialty stores, convenience stores and at the SAQ. The company founded in 2019 is also developing its marketing outside Quebec. To learn more about Station Agro-Biotech: stationabt.com

Learn more about Atypique here: lesbreuvagesatypique.com | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

