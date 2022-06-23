Rubicon Founders Partners with Dallas Nephrology Associates

Evergreen Nephrology will join forces with a leader in comprehensive kidney care to change the lives of those living with kidney disease in the Dallas area

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Nephrology is announcing a joint venture with Dallas Nephrology Associates (DNA), one of the nation's largest teams of kidney specialists, and a leader and trusted source for kidney care in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for over 50 years. Evergreen Nephrology partners with nephrologists in local markets to transform kidney care, and Evergreen believes that nephrologists are best positioned to lead this charge.

"For over 50 years, DNA has cared for some of our most vulnerable patients who require a great amount of medical support. Our experience with value-based care during this time has enabled us to decrease healthcare costs by focusing on delivery of individualized care tailored to each of our patients. Although we already have a robust infrastructure in place to provide this type of care, I believe that our partnership with Evergreen Nephrology will allow us to provide even more comprehensive services to our patients. We are truly excited about our new venture as we embark together to keep our DFW community healthier," said Dr. Alexander Liang, President and CEO of DNA.

"We are proud of our partnership in with Dallas Nephrology Associates. We created Evergreen to with a vision to transform kidney care for patients with the best nephrology groups in the country—this is why we are so honored to team with DNA," said Adam Boehler, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Evergreen Nephrology.

Since 2015 more than 12,000 people per year died waiting for a transplant or were removed from the waiting list after becoming 'too sick to transplant.' Additionally, minorities and people of color are adversely affected by kidney disease and yet are less likely to receive a kidney transplant. Evergreen Nephrology and its nephrologist partners believe that the status quo is unacceptable and are committed to providing best in class care for people suffering from kidney disease. This includes delaying disease progression, shifting kidney care to the home, and getting patients needed organ transplants.

The United States spends more than $130 billion dollars a year fighting kidney disease, often because nephrologists are not involved in patient care early enough. Evergreen partners with nephrologists to provide them resources to invest in an expanded care model, the financial backing needed to take total cost of care risk, and a technical platform built for a value-based environment. Evergreen will also partner with dialysis providers and hospitals to share risk and enable better outcomes for patients.

About Evergreen Nephrology

Evergreen Nephrology was built with the mission to transform kidney care by putting nephrologists in the driver's seat. By empowering nephrologists, providing financial backing, best-in-class clinical resources, and analytical insights and tools, Evergreen strives to slow disease progression, improve clinical outcomes, and increase quality of life for people living with CKD and ESRD. In addition to providing high quality healthcare and strategic partnerships, Evergreen intends to launch a Medicare Advantage Plan in 2023.

Evergreen Nephrology's Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Adam Boehler drove efforts at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovation Center (CMMI) and the department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to introduce the Kidney Care Choices (KCC) models that empower nephrologists as they care for their patients. In addition to transforming dialysis delivery, the HHS team set new standards for organ procurement to increase transplantation. Adam and fellow Co-Founder Abe Sutton were awarded the 2019 President's Medal from the American Society of Nephrology.

About Dallas Nephrology Associates

Dallas Nephrology Associates (DNA) is a national leader in providing comprehensive care for patients with kidney disease, kidney transplant, and hypertension. DNA has been a trusted source of information and top-quality kidney care in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 1971. Our mission has always been—and today remains—to provide the most advanced, appropriate care for individuals and families facing kidney disease, help them do it with hope and dignity, and treat them with the respect and compassion they deserve.

With over 50 years of dedication and continuous advancement, their team of accomplished physicians includes board-certified and fellowship-trained doctors specializing in nephrology, internal medicine, interventional nephrology, interventional radiology, hypertension and transplant nephrology. Learn more about DNA at https://www.dneph.com/.

