Women Business Collaborative Receives First Place Award in Gula Tech Foundation Cybersecurity Grant Competition

$350K Award Will Establish Pipeline for Women Leaders in Cyber Governance

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Business Collaborative (WBC) has been awarded First Place in the Gula Tech Foundation's $1 million Incorporating Cyber Expertise in Corporate Governance competitive grant contest.

"This grant will allow us to empower a new generation of women leaders in cybersecurity to lead America's companies safely and smartly into the digital future."

Announced at the 2022 RSA Conference, the $350,000 award will be used by the WBC to establish the Women's Cyber Governance Collaborative (WCGC) and tasked with advancing gender diversity and cyber governance expertise in the corporate boardroom.

"We are honored to have our efforts recognized by the Gula Tech Foundation," said Edie Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of the WBC. "This grant will allow us to empower a new generation of women leaders in cybersecurity to lead America's companies safely and smartly into the digital future."

Established by Ron and Cyndi Gula, the Gula Tech Foundation amplifies the impact of cybersecurity nonprofit organizations through a $1 million competitive grant process. Winners are selected by the foundation's grant committee made up of more than 20 leading experts in the cybersecurity discipline.

The WBC also announced its partnership with Digital Directors Network (DDN), the world's leading executive network focused exclusively on improving digital and cyber risk oversight in the corporate boardroom. The WCGC will utilize DDN's Masterclass training series to prepare women cyber leaders for the boardroom while also educating women corporate directors on the leading issues in cybersecurity.

"Gender diversity in the boardroom has made significant strides over the last decade, but there's still a lot of work to do," said Bob Zukis, Founder and CEO of DDN. "We look forward to teaming with WBC to advance women cyber leaders in the boardroom. By doubling down on these two critically important corporate governance initiatives, WBC and DDN will take these issues to the next level."

Rollout of the WCGC and information on the application process for the training will be forthcoming in the second half of 2022.

About Women Business Collaborative (WBC)

The Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance 70+ women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies to accelerate change. (wbcollaborative.org)

(PRNewsfoto/Women Business Collaborative) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative