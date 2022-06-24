Brixey & Meyer Capital acquires Unistrut Midwest

CINCINNATI, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer Capital ("BMC") announced today it has acquired Unistrut Midwest from Mark and Dave Ellis. Unistrut Midwest is a value-added distributor, fabricator, and installer of a diverse range of products including but not limited to Unistrut branded metal framing products and accessories, Telespar, Food Grade Strut, Lockers, and Tate Access Floors. Unistrut Midwest is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with a service center and fabrication facility and additional service centers in Toledo, Columbus, Wayne, Michigan, and Indianapolis, Indiana.

"Unistrut Midwest has created tremendous value for their customers through their prefabrication and assembly services while offering the largest variety of top-of-the-line metal framing products," said David Brixey, CEO of Brixey & Meyer Capital, "We are excited to provide the company and its employees the necessary resources to continue to grow with new and existing customers."

Mark and Dave Ellis, 2nd generations owners who have owned the company for over 26 years and have a combined 72 years of experience with Unistrut Midwest, will maintain roles and ownership in the company. "As we have experienced significant growth over the last several years, we felt it was time to bring in a partner that would help up take the business to the next level," said Dave Ellis, "BMC is a great fit for us with their experience, their midwestern values, and focus employees and culture."

Unistrut Midwest is the first acquisition of BMC's third fund, the BMC Growth Fund III. The BMC Growth Fund III is a $66.0 million fund launched in 2021 which invests in lower middle-market companies. Brixey & Meyer Capital currently manages a variety of investments across multiple industries and plans to add several additional investments to Fund III over the next several years. For information about all of BMC's investment criteria, click here.

Brixey & Meyer Capital ("BMC") is a lower middle market private investment firm located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Since its founding, BMC has closed eleven investments and raised over $124 million in committed capital to invest in lower middle-market ompanies. Brixey & Meyer Capital currently manages seven different platforms across a variety of industries. Follow Brixey & Meyer Capital on LinkedIn here.

