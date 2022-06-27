Air Products to Showcase Industrial Gas Solutions at Specialty & Agro Chemicals America

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will showcase industrial gas solutions and technologies for the agrochemical and specialty chemical markets at Specialty & Agro Chemicals America from June 28-30 at Belmond Charleston Place in Charleston, South Carolina.

Those attending are invited to stop by Air Products' booth #937 to speak with industry specialists and learn how Air Products' industrial gases, technologies, and supply solutions can address their specific processes and challenges. Air Products offers advanced industrial gas solutions for a variety of applications including inerting and blanketing, hydrogenation, reaction cooling, oxygen enrichment, particle size reduction, water treatment and more.

In support of ongoing innovation and enabling the company to better respond to customer needs, Air Products operates several state-of-the-art testing labs at its global headquarters in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company's Cryogenic Grinding Lab allows a customer's product to be tested on production-scale equipment to help determine the feasibility of using cryogenics in their process. Air Products' Hydrogen Reaction Lab enables customers in used oil re-refining, transmix and renewable diesel markets to optimize their existing hydrotreatment processes and pursue higher yields, better quality and optimized gas use. Air Products also has a Clean Energy Lab to facilitate the development and full-scale testing of actual combustion systems using a full spectrum of gaseous, liquid and solid fuels.

For more than 80 years the chemical industry has relied on Air Products' experience applying nitrogen, hydrogen and oxygen technologies that can help improve safety, cut costs, reduce environmental emissions or increase capacity.

For more information on how Air Products' industrial gases and expertise can assist the agrochemical and specialty chemicals industry visit Air Products Chemicals Processing website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

