InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Bathing Cleaning Kit (LAX-1138)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I took care of my mother and would give her a bath every morning," said the inventor from Los Angeles, Calif. "I created this invention to help clean an individual while they are still in bed."

She invented the patent-pending BED BATH KIT to help provide a better method to bathe bedridden individuals. This device would be compact and portable, limiting the risk of injury for both the patient and caregiver. This would help reduce stress and strain on the patient and minimize the amount of time spent bathing the patient. Additionally, this could help reduce skin irritations, bed sores and improve overall hygiene for an individual.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

