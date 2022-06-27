Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Persons and Entities Who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Venator Materials PLC Common Stock from August 2, 2017 through October 29, 2018

Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Persons and Entities Who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Venator Materials PLC Common Stock from August 2, 2017 through October 29, 2018

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS

HOUSTON DIVISION



IN RE: VENATOR MATERIALS PLC SECURITIES LITIGATION Civil Action No. 4:19-cv-03464

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND

(III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

This notice is for all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock of Venator Materials PLC ("Venator") from August 2, 2017 through October 29, 2018, inclusive (the "Settlement Class"). Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition, as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas (the "Court"), that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs Fresno County Employees' Retirement Association ("Fresno"), City of Miami General Employees' & Sanitation Employees' Retirement Trust ("Miami"), and City of Pontiac General Employees' Retirement System ("Pontiac"; together with Fresno and Miami, "Plaintiffs") have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $19,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement") on behalf of the Settlement Class, that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on September 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, before the Honorable George C. Hanks, Jr., either in person at the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Courtroom 600, Bob Casey United States Courthouse, 515 Rusk Avenue, Houston, Texas 77002, or by telephone or videoconference (in the discretion of the Court) for the following purposes: (a) to determine whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated March 11, 2022 (the "Stipulation") is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Settlement Class and should be finally approved by the Court; (b) to determine whether a judgment substantially in the form attached as Exhibit B to the Stipulation should be entered dismissing the Action with prejudice against Defendants; (c) to determine whether the Settlement Class should be certified for purposes of the Settlement; (d) to determine whether the proposed Plan of Allocation for the proceeds of the Settlement is fair and reasonable and should be approved; (e) to determine whether the motion by Lead Counsel for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved; and (f) to consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Venator Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91370, Seattle, WA 98111, 1-855-606-2267. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.VenatorSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online, no later than October 17, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court in connection with the Settlement.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than August 19, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the net proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of litigation expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Venator's counsel such that they are received no later than August 19, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, VENATOR, THE OTHER DEFENDANTS, OR THEIR COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator. Visit www.VenatorSecuritiesLitigation.com or call toll-free at 1-855-606-2267.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP

Michael D. Blatchley, Esq.

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

1-800-380-8496

settlements@blbglaw.com

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Venator Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91370

Seattle, WA 98111

1-855-606-2267

www.VenatorSecuritiesLitigation.com

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

for the Southern District of Texas

